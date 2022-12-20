Billionaire Mat Ishbia Is Going To Buy The Phoenix Suns, Ending Robert Sarver Tenure

updated

The Phoenix Suns will reportedly soon have a new owner, and it’s going to be billionaire Mat Ishbia.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that a sale was in the works.

Wojnarowski also reported that this deal will also include the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA, which currently has Brittney Griner on its roster.

News of the impending sale comes after months of uncertainty around the team. An investigation found current Suns owner Robert Sarver had made racist and misogynistic remarks. The league handed him a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine, but he announced his plans to sell the franchise just a week later.

According to Wojnarowski, Ishbia is a billionaire mortgage lender who has been circling an NBA or NFL team for quite some time. He also has a pretty substantial basketball background.

Ishbia played 4 seasons for the Spartans and was part of their National Championship-winning team in 2000.

Buying the Suns isn’t Ishbia’s or his company’s first involvement in the NBA.

Ishbia is the president of United Wholesale Mortgage, or UWM, which is currently the Detroit Piston’s jersey sponsor.

Ishbia’s brother, Justin, is also part of the future Sun’s ownership group. He just so happens to be a buddy of OutKick founder Clay Travis.

At 42 years old, Mat Ishbia will be the NBA’s youngest owner once the deal is completed.

Written by Matt Reigle

Matt is a University of Central Florida graduate and a long-suffering Philadelphia Flyers fan living in Orlando, Florida. He can usually be heard playing guitar, shoe-horning obscure quotes from The Simpsons into conversations, or giving dissertations to captive audiences on why Iron Maiden is the greatest band of all time.

