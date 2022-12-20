Billionaire Mat Ishbia Is Going To Buy The Phoenix Suns, Ending Robert Sarver Tenure

The Phoenix Suns will reportedly soon have a new owner, and it’s going to be billionaire Mat Ishbia.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that a sale was in the works.

BREAKING: Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is finalizing a purchase of the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. The deal, expected to be completed in the near future, would end the tumultuous tenure of owner Robert Sarver. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2022

Wojnarowski also reported that this deal will also include the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA, which currently has Brittney Griner on its roster.

News of the impending sale comes after months of uncertainty around the team. An investigation found current Suns owner Robert Sarver had made racist and misogynistic remarks. The league handed him a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine, but he announced his plans to sell the franchise just a week later.

According to Wojnarowski, Ishbia is a billionaire mortgage lender who has been circling an NBA or NFL team for quite some time. He also has a pretty substantial basketball background.

Ishbia — a walk-on basketball player for Tom Izzo at Michigan State — has been pursuing several NBA and NFL teams in recent years, and now lands on a deal to purchase the Suns. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2022

Ishbia played 4 seasons for the Spartans and was part of their National Championship-winning team in 2000.

Mat Ishbia, new Suns owner, basketball highlights. pic.twitter.com/42oYcsyLoV — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) December 20, 2022

Buying the Suns isn’t Ishbia’s or his company’s first involvement in the NBA.

Ishbia is the president of United Wholesale Mortgage, or UWM, which is currently the Detroit Piston’s jersey sponsor.

Ishbia’s brother, Justin, is also part of the future Sun’s ownership group. He just so happens to be a buddy of OutKick founder Clay Travis.

Further dunking on me as the most successful Vandy law school class of 2004 grad my buddy Justin Ishbia, and his brother Mat, just bought the Phoenix Suns for $4 billion. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 20, 2022

At 42 years old, Mat Ishbia will be the NBA’s youngest owner once the deal is completed.

