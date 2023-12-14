Is This Paige Spiranac Hole-In-One Real? Golf World Divided Over Video

Videos by OutKick

Pageviews Paige Spiranac is back at it, this time stirring the internet pot by hitting a hole-in-one with plenty of drama along the way.

I’m talking perfectly-positioned cameras, suspect tee boxes, and — most importantly — the most perfectly-placed pebble of all-time.

Let’s go to the tape before we decide whether or not it’s worth our red flag:

Golf snobs-“She can’t play”



*Makes hole in one on camera*



Click here to watch the full video-https://t.co/qFP7r9oRmN pic.twitter.com/hXbf3soHJB — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 14, 2023

Paige Spiranac claims she’s made insane amount of hole-in-ones

A lot and I mean a LOT to break down there.

For starters, I think it’s real. Paige Spiranac is a pro’s pro when it comes to not only golf, but the internet. She doesn’t need to fake anything. Real boobs (her words, not mine), real talent on the golf course.

She later claims she would never fake a hole-in-one because that’s pretty much a death sentence in the world of golf etiquette, and she’s right.

She also doesn’t have to stir up any drama at all in her life. What’s the point? She’s Paige Spiranac. We don’t call her Pageviews for nothing. She’s already built an empire, why risk blowing it all up?

All that being said … some on the internet aren’t convinced.

Several people are pointing out the tee markers, which you can see in the video. Paige is clearly standing in front of it. Doesn’t bother me personally but I can see why some would call foul. Does that little bit of distance make that much of a difference? Again, your call. To each his own.

The big takeaway here is the pebble down by the hole. It’s an insane bounce she gets off it and it’s the reason the ball ultimately dropped. Unreal luck here, but golf is a game of luck.

I don’t know that personally because I never get bounces like that, but I’ve heard of people that do and I envy them.

That little pebble deserves the world lol — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 14, 2023

I mean, it is what it is. Unless Paige just dumped a mound of pebbles around the hole beforehand, I’m not sure how you can look at that and assume it was staged.

So, yeah — I’m #TeamPaige on this one. I’m with her all the way, until this:

My 5th and 2nd on camera — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 14, 2023

Five hole-in-ones?! That’s a little suspect in my book. Come on. Five!?

People go their entire lives without hitting a hole-in-one and you’re telling me that not only have you hit five, but two were on camera? Not saying it’s a total lie, but I do need a little more context if you want me to back you on that one.

Anyway, making a hole-in-one is really high up my personal bucket list. I’ve never really been that close — maybe once or twice, and even then it was one of those where it looked a lot closer than it actually was — but man I just wanna experience that feeling one time.

Maybe one day. For now, I’ll just vicariously through Paige Spiranac and be OK with it.

Drive for show, putt for dough pic.twitter.com/e9kAVFrHKU — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 13, 2023

