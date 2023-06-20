Is Dr. Fauci Still On Government Payroll? Rand Paul Demands We Find Out

Videos by OutKick

Where is Dr. Anthony Fauci? Is he retired? Is he still receiving a government salary? From which perks is he still benefiting?

No one is saying. And Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. demands we find out.

Paul sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra asking for “additional information regarding Dr. Fauci’s employment status and receipt of taxpayer-funded benefits.”

Paul wrote that “many interpreted” Fauci’s statement that he would move on from his current government positions to mean he would end his employment with the federal government in December 2022.

But the senator argues “It is not clear if that is, in fact, the case.”

The letter adds:

“This raises questions about Dr. Fauci’s current employment status and whether he is still receiving certain taxpayer-funded benefits associated with active public service, such as legal counsel and protective services.”

A Capitol Hill source told Fox News Digital that the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee was meant to be notified whether Fauci’s security status ended at the end of his employment with the administration.

However, the report notes the panel has not heard anything from the administration six months after Fauci stepped away. Paul is the Republican of the committee, thus his interest.

Thereby he seeks to learn whether Fauci is still receiving a taxpayer-funded salary, be it from the HHS, NIH, or other federal agencies.

Where Is Dr. Fauci?

Paul, a viral foe of Fauci’s, also had some quite interesting battles with the partisan hack. Here’s our favorite:

He also asks in the letter whether Fauci receives legal or security services from the government.

Paul first raised doubt about Fauci’s supposed departure from the government in March in an interview with Sean Hannity:

“It is my belief that he is worried about being indicted, and so he continues to work, so he will get legal protection under the federal government. This is wrong on every level of it, and we are going to get to the bottom of it.”

While good to no longer see the babbling tyrant on television, his whereabouts and employment status are suspicious.

After all, life-long bureaucrats know how to finesse the system. Dr. Fauci did it for decades.