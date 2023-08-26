Is Big 12 Back On For Stanford And Cal?

Videos by OutKick

Should the Big 12 Conference just rename itself the Pac-7?

Just a few days ago, conference Commissioner Brett Yormark seemed to make a definitive statement that the conference would not expand further.

READ: BIG 12 COMMISSIONER DUMPS COLD WATER ON STANFORD AND CAL

Yormark essentially said that the conference had executed its vision for expansion and wasn’t interested in adding more. And yet on Saturday, a new report suggested that the door might not be shut for Stanford and Cal.

The ACC continues to drag its feet on adding the two Bay Area schools, despite their best efforts. And according to San Francisco Chronicle reporter Mike Silver, Yormark may pounce yet again.

Silver said the Big 12 has “surfaced as another potential landing spot,” in a scenario that would also see Oregon State and Washington State jump ship.

As Cal and Stanford attempt to finalize a deal with the ACC, the Big 12 has surfaced as another potential landing spot. In that scenario the remaining Pac 12 schools (including Oregon State and Washington State) could also join the Big 12. @sfchronicle @SportingGreenSF — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 26, 2023

If that happens, seven of the former Pac-12 teams would have joined the Big-12 conference over the past months. Pretty wild.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 03: A general view of the PAC-12 logo at midfield before the PAC-12 Football Championship football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 03, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Big 12 Conference Possibilities Highlight Absurdities Of Realignment

If this rumor comes to fruition, a majority of the former Pac-12 would move to the Big 12.

At that point, why not just…merge conferences.

West coast schools will now be spread out across the country, with absurd pairings like USC and Rutgers, Stanford and West Virginia or Cal and Florida State. Why not just merge the Pacific Conference with another one that has a competent media rights deal?

Instead we now have this unholy hybrid, with Cal and Stanford fighting for scraps and the Oregon and Washington schools separated despite decades of rivalry.

Every day seems to move college football closer to the prediction of Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.

READ: KYLE WHITTINGHAM SHARES FASCINATING PREDICTION FOR FUTURE OF NCAA FOOTBALL

For better or for worse.