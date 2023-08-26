Is Big 12 Back On For Stanford And Cal?

Videos by OutKick
Should the Big 12 Conference just rename itself the Pac-7?
Just a few days ago, conference Commissioner Brett Yormark seemed to make a definitive statement that the conference would not expand further.
Yormark essentially said that the conference had executed its vision for expansion and wasn’t interested in adding more. And yet on Saturday, a new report suggested that the door might not be shut for Stanford and Cal.
The ACC continues to drag its feet on adding the two Bay Area schools, despite their best efforts. And according to San Francisco Chronicle reporter Mike Silver, Yormark may pounce yet again.
Silver said the Big 12 has “surfaced as another potential landing spot,” in a scenario that would also see Oregon State and Washington State jump ship.
If that happens, seven of the former Pac-12 teams would have joined the Big-12 conference over the past months. Pretty wild.
Big 12 Conference Possibilities Highlight Absurdities Of Realignment
If this rumor comes to fruition, a majority of the former Pac-12 would move to the Big 12.
At that point, why not just…merge conferences.
West coast schools will now be spread out across the country, with absurd pairings like USC and Rutgers, Stanford and West Virginia or Cal and Florida State. Why not just merge the Pacific Conference with another one that has a competent media rights deal?
Instead we now have this unholy hybrid, with Cal and Stanford fighting for scraps and the Oregon and Washington schools separated despite decades of rivalry.
Every day seems to move college football closer to the prediction of Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.
For better or for worse.