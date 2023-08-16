Big 12 Commissioner Dumps Cold Water On Stanford And Cal

Videos by OutKick

It sounds like Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has no interest in adding Cal and Stanford.

Both programs are desperately hunting for a new home after the PAC-12’s recent collapse. As of next summer, only four teams will remain in the conference. ASU, Arizona, Colorado and Utah are heading to the Big 12 and Washington and Oregon will join the Big Ten.

That leaves just Cal, Stanford, Washington State and Oregon State, and all four are looking for soft landings. Just don’t expect to find them in the Big 12. The house is full.

Yormark told the media the following Tuesday when talking about possible expansion, according to AZCentral.com:

Right now we’re done. We had a vision. We had a strategy and effectively we’ve been able to execute it. Initially, I wasn’t sure if we’d go to 14 or 16. I think 16 was kind of a dream scenario, candidly. So from our perspective, our focus now is to integrate the four incoming schools as quickly as we can. Get them comfortable. We feel really good about our future and what our membership composition looks like when you look at it in terms of where we were and where we are and where we’re going.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark seems uninterested in further expansion.

To be fair, Yormark said “right now we’re done.” He didn’t say the conference is done forever when it comes to adding new teams.

Just done “right now.” Interpret that however you’d like, but it seems highly-unlikely the conference has interest in expanding to 18.

That’s not my assessment. That’s Brett Yormark’s assessment of the situation, and he’s the man responsible for running the show.

Brett Yormark doesn’t seem interested in further Big 12 expansion. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are going to beef up the Big 12 in a major way. Do Stanford and Cal really bring anything new or anything of major value?

On paper, they give the conference a California presence, but that’s not needed nearly as much now that both Arizona programs are joining.

These comments are really bad news for the Golden Bears and Cardinal. The teams can’t get into the ACC at the moment, and it appears the Big 12 is off the table. Not great. Not great at all for fans of both programs.

Will Stanford join a new conference? (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

It appears Cal and Stanford might have to start mentally preparing for there being no solid landing spots. Welcome to the new reality of college football.