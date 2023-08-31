Iranian Weightlifter Banned From Sport For Life After Shaking Hands With Israeli Competitor

Videos by OutKick

Iranian weightlifter Mostafa Rajaei was recently pictured shaking hands with Israeli competitor Maksim Svirsky at the World Masters Weightlifting Championships in Poland. As a result, he’s been banned from the sport for life.

Iran does not recognize Israel and prohibits all contact between athletes from each country.

According to a statement from the Iran Weightlifting Federation reported from the state news agency IRNA, Rajaei “crossed the red lines of the Islamic Republic” at the World Masters.

Rajei wasn’t the only one to receive serious punishment. The head of the Iranian team, Hamid Salehinia, was fired and the committee formed to represent veteran weightlifters has been dissolved as a whole, according to the NY Post.

Rajaei finished second overall in the over-35 age group in the 240 lb division and even broke the world record for the clean and jerk with a lift of 430 lbs.

While celebrating his result on the podium, Rajaei shook hands and took a photo with Svirsky.

Iranian weightlifter Mostafa Rajaei has been banned for life by the mullah terror entity 🇮🇷. Why? Because he shook hands with Israeli 🇮🇱 weightlifter Maksim Svirsky at sports competition in Poland. pic.twitter.com/mQmFRbunrg — Avi Kaner ابراهيم אבי (@AviKaner) August 30, 2023

Rajaei is a former member of the Iranian national team and represented his country at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in 2015.

As the Post notes, Iranian athletes have managed to avoid meeting Israelis in competitions over the years by getting disqualified or providing medical certificates.