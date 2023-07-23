Fitness Influencer Dies After 450-Pound Weight Crushes His Neck

Videos by OutKick

A fitness influencer from Indonesia has died after a terrifying incident in which the weight exercise he was attempting went wrong.

This led to the barbell crushing his neck.

33-year-old Justyn Vicky was performing an exercise that a video he had previously made described as “dangerous as hell.”

“The squat provides you with opportunities that are unprecedented by any other exercise you can think of. But it’s dangerous as hell,” an audio clip says in a video Vicky posted earlier this month.

While he was attempting to complete this exercise with the help of a spotter it suddenly went very, very wrong.

An Indonesian TV station obtained video of the incident. In that video, Vicky reportedly fell backward into a seated position while the weight landed on the back of the net. His spotter, who was standing behind him also fell.

Vicky was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries. These included a broken neck and compressed vital nerves.

Unfortunately, those efforts were unsuccessful and doctors pronounced him dead.

The gym where he worked released a statement after news of his death.

“Today, we gather to celebrate the incredible life of our beloved personal trainer and friend, Justyn,” they said. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of his passing, and yet, our spirits are lifted by the profound impact he had on each and every one of us.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle