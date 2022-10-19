Iranian Rock Climber To Be Sent To Prison After Refusing To Wear Hijab During Competition

The Daily Mail reported that a female Iranian rock climber will be sent to prison shortly after returning home from a tournament in Seoul, South Korea.

The athlete, Elnaz Rekabi, appeared during the tournament without a headscarf, which are mandated by law in Iran, sparking intrigue that she was expressing solidarity with the nationwide protests that have erupted in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini.

The report says that Rekabi made a “suspicious apology post,” which went out on her Instagram story, where it was said that she didn’t wear a hijab by “mistake.”

Iranian Rock Climber Elnaz Rekabi in South Korea

Her brother was also reportedly arrested after Rekabi’s decision.

The report continues by explaining that she was apparently lured into the Iranian embassy in Seoul, after promises to safely return her to Iran.

One of the Iranian officials in South Korea told her that the journey could be made in secret if she handed over her phone and passport, which sparked fears that she’d disappeared after no one could reach her.

Inexcusable Behavior from Iran

It’s unsurprising that Iranian officials are going to be detaining Rekabi after allegedly manipulating her social media to make it appear that her statement was done by mistake.

Iran is a repressive dictatorship with a recent history of intolerable treatment of women, among many other reprehensible behaviors.

Yet the Biden Administration continues to try and make a deal with Iran on nuclear policy, despite his administration’s criticism and progressive boycotting of U.S. states for contradicting liberal consensus.

California bars travel to over 20 states, which is conveniently ignored when Gavin Newsom needs a vacation, but highlights the incredible double standards on display.

Progressives claim that states have “Anti-LGBTQ+” legislation, while pushing for closer relationships with Iran, where homosexuality can be punishable by death.

Hopefully Rekabi is released and freed; any time the Iranian government has control over someone who’s publicly defied them, it’s extremely dangerous.

All for the crime of refusing to submit to the whims of an authoritarian theocracy.

Maybe the left can take this opportunity to put their own priorities in order.