Iranians Celebrate Losing World Cup Game Against The USA

Some Iranians were very happy to see the national team lose in the World Cup to the USA.

America – the good guys – beat Iran 1-0 Tuesday in the World Cup to advance to the knockout stage. As Iran continues to brutalize protesters and anyone looking for freedom, some citizens of the country took to the streets to celebrate the regime taking another fat L.

Iranian people celebrating USA’s World Cup win against Iran.pic.twitter.com/bk4AUT4Jyz — OutKick (@Outkick) November 30, 2022

Videos circulating social media show some Iranians launching fireworks, honking horns and waving the American flag after losing to the USA and being eliminated from the World Cup.

Waving American flag in the streets of Iran.



For 43 years regime brainwashed Iranians to hate America.

But see how people across Iran are celebrating the victory of Us soccer team against the Islamic Republic.



People are heard shouting "America, we are behind you.”#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/cjvQ89GFMy — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 30, 2022

Tonight in Iran. The moment the US Soccer team scored a goal against Islamic Republic of Iran’s football team.

This is Saghez the hometown of #MahsaAmini, 22-year-old woman whose brutal death by the regime's hijab police, sparking a revolution against the gender apartheid regime. pic.twitter.com/9J8JTR4UHc — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 29, 2022

Iran’s brutal crackdown reportedly included killing a fan.

There are also reports from Masih Alinejad and Sima Sabet that a male fan was murdered by Iranian police forces for celebrating the loss.

That’s how sick and disgusting the Iranian regime is. You’re not even free to protest a sports game without facing death.

Mehran Samak, 27 Iranian man was shot in the head while seating in his car alongside his fiancé and celebrating Iran’s World Cup loss to USA.

Dear members of @USMNT say his name.

Dear @tyler_adams14 you can be his voice. He doesn’t have any voice inside Iran. pic.twitter.com/6dTBbb9sIh — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 30, 2022

Iranians killed for just being happy on streets. This is what happened in #Anzali #MehranSamak was in his car with his fiancé cheering after the US football team defeated Islamic Republic.



He was shot at head and killed by Islamic Republic police#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/HbQo0lZG9U — Sima Sabet | سیما ثابت (@Sima_Sabet) November 30, 2022

As I spoke about with OutKick’s Dan Dakich prior to the game Tuesday, the Iranian regime is a horrific Islamic theocracy that is hellbent on crushing suppressing freedom at any cost.

The people of Iran are good people and they want freedom. That’s why they’re protesting the regime’s tyranny and brutal crackdown on citizens of the once proud nation.

Iran is threatening to torture and imprison the families of its World Cup team if the players protest in support of freedom.



Every spineless coward in America – LeBron James and Colin Kaepenrick included – who remains silent should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/MGbKMyp1Vb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 29, 2022

The fact people are openly celebrating Iran losing against the USA tells you just about everything you need to know about the situation.

America is supposed to be the Great Satan to the Iranian people. They’re not falling for it. They see right through the regime’s propaganda.

Iranian citizens celebrated Iran losing to the USA. (Photo by Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Let’s hope the good people of Iran continue to resist the iron grip of the regime. Freedom loving people around the globe support them.