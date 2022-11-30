Iranians Celebrate Losing World Cup Game Against The USA

Some Iranians were very happy to see the national team lose in the World Cup to the USA.
America – the good guys – beat Iran 1-0 Tuesday in the World Cup to advance to the knockout stage. As Iran continues to brutalize protesters and anyone looking for freedom, some citizens of the country took to the streets to celebrate the regime taking another fat L.
Videos circulating social media show some Iranians launching fireworks, honking horns and waving the American flag after losing to the USA and being eliminated from the World Cup.
Iran’s brutal crackdown reportedly included killing a fan.
There are also reports from Masih Alinejad and Sima Sabet that a male fan was murdered by Iranian police forces for celebrating the loss.
That’s how sick and disgusting the Iranian regime is. You’re not even free to protest a sports game without facing death.
As I spoke about with OutKick’s Dan Dakich prior to the game Tuesday, the Iranian regime is a horrific Islamic theocracy that is hellbent on crushing suppressing freedom at any cost.
The people of Iran are good people and they want freedom. That’s why they’re protesting the regime’s tyranny and brutal crackdown on citizens of the once proud nation.
The fact people are openly celebrating Iran losing against the USA tells you just about everything you need to know about the situation.
America is supposed to be the Great Satan to the Iranian people. They’re not falling for it. They see right through the regime’s propaganda.
Let’s hope the good people of Iran continue to resist the iron grip of the regime. Freedom loving people around the globe support them.
Bring back Persia.