Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers Accused of Placing 26 Bets On ISU Sports; One on Cyclones Football Game: Report

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is in hot water for allegedly placing bets on Iowa State sporting events.

Dekkers’ alleged 26 wagers (totaling more than $2,799) are part of a betting probe looking at illegal gambling activity at Iowa (Hawkeyes) and ISU. Dekkers will appear in court on Aug. 26.

Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers Facing Serious Gambling Allegation

The 22-year-old junior started 12 games for the Cyclones last season. Dekkers faces accusations of betting on 26 events — including one Iowa State football game in 2021, which he did not play.

FORT WORTH, TX – NOVEMBER 26: quarterback Hunter Dekkers #12 of the Iowa State Cyclones looks to throw against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Criminal charges against the redshirt junior were filed Tuesday for allegedly tampering with records in the sports wagering investigation. Dekkers was charged in Story County. He could face up to two years in prison if convicted.

The Des Moines Register broke the news and named Dekkers, offensive lineman Dodge Sauser, former Cyclones defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike and ISU sophomore wrestler Paniro Johnson as athletes linked to wagers placed on Iowa State sporting events.

In a statement provided to ESPN’s Adam Rittenburg, Dekkers’ attorney, Mark Weinhardt, relayed that the player denies the allegations and will not participate in fall camp.

Weinhardt’s statement reads, “This prosecution interferes with and politicizes what is the business of Iowa State University and the NCAA. … Thousands of college athletes place bets—usually very small ones—with shared accounts. That is for the schools and the NCAA to police.”

ISU quarterback Hunter Dekkers, through his attorney, releases a statement denying the charge against him and says he will not participate in fall camp "so he can focus on his studies and on the defense of this criminal charge." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 2, 2023

ESPN’s report adds: “Documents said Dekkers participated in a scheme with his parents, Scott Dekkers and Jami Dekkers, to conceal his online gambling and made it appears that bets placed by Hunter Dekkers were made by Jami Dekkers.”

The Iowa Racing & Gaming Commission stated that the athletes’ activity did not negatively impact any betting markets. Iowa and Iowa State acknowledged the commission’s investigation in May, looking into Iowa collegiate athletes and outlawed gambling activity.

Betting Is The Talk of the Football Offseason

OutKick’s Trey Wallace reported that Iowa was investigating 26 athletes across many sports.” … Iowa is now investigating 26 current student athletes,” he wrote. “These sports range from football, baseball, wrestling, men’s basketball, track and field.”

Iowa’s student-athletes cannot wager on sports despite the state’s legalization of sports betting in 2019.

FORT WORTH, TX – NOVEMBER 26: quarterback Hunter Dekkers #12 of the Iowa State Cyclones carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Iowa State senior associate athletic director Nick Joos released a statement:

“We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Dekkers was slated to be the starting QB at ISU. His wagering activity may permanently revoke his NCAA eligibility based on the association’s betting policy.

Last season, Dekkers threw for 3,044 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Sports gambling has been the talk of the football offseason — both in college and the pros.

Eyioma Uwazurike, the ISU D-lineman named in the investigation, received an indefinite suspension by the NFL in July for violating its gambling policy.

Uwazurike became the latest NFL player caught with their hand in the sportsbook. More than 10 players were suspended in the offseason due to violating league wagering guidelines.