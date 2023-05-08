Videos by OutKick

Iowa State is the most recent university to have its athletic department rocked by a potential sports betting scandal. The Cyclones released a statement Monday that acknowledged allegations that involve multiple student-athletes on multiple programs.

Iowa State University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is aware of online sports wagering allegations involving approximately 15 of our active student-athletes from the sports of football, wrestling and track & field in violation of NCAA rules. The university has notified the NCAA and will take the appropriate actions to resolve these issues. — Iowa State’s Associate Director of Athletics Communications Ryan Workman

Because this investigation is ongoing, the university is unable to comment further. However, the timing of this statement is interesting.

Iowa State athletics acknowledged potential violations.

(Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Iowa, not Iowa State, withheld multiple baseball players from competition over the weekend because of a potential NCAA violation, but did not clarify further. On Monday afternoon, it was announced that the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission had opened an investigation into the program.

Just a few hours later, Iowa State released its statement.

Iowa became the 11th state to legalize domestic sports gambling in May of 2019. It legalized full online betting in January of 2021.

That does not allow student-athletes to bet on any sport, on any level. It is against NCAA policy.

NCAA rules prohibit participation in sports wagering activities and from providing information to individuals involved in or associated with any type of sports wagering activities concerning intercollegiate, amateur or professional athletics competition. — NCAA, via NCAA.org

The governing body’s website continues on to lay out punishment for an infraction.

Student-athletes found in violation of NCAA sports wagering rules will be ineligible for competition, subject to appeal to the Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement. The appropriate penalties will be considered on a case-by-case basis based on the division’s student-athlete reinstatement sports wagering penalty guidelines. — NCAA, via NCAA.org

It is also clear about the risk for student-athletes.

Further details about the Cyclones’ situation are unknown. It could be as simple as 15 student-athletes placing a bet via online sportsbook. It could be something larger.

Either way, this is the third gambling issue to emerge this month within college sports.

Iowa is dealing with potential violations amongst its baseball team. Alabama fired head baseball coach Brad Bohannon last week for betting on/against his own team.

Stay locked to OutKick as we continue to monitor Iowa, Iowa State and Alabama.