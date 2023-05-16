Iowa NIL Collective Launches Custom Beer

Videos by OutKick

Iowa football fans who enjoy crushing beers can now drink and help the Hawkeyes.

NIL collectives are the name of the game these days in college sports. Players have more freedom of movement than ever before, and chasing a bag of money is the new normal.

That means programs and collectives have to figure out how to raise serious money to land and keep star players.

Well, Iowa’s NIL collective – The Swarm Collective – has teamed up with a beer brand to launch a custom drink.

Iowa’s NIL scores beer partnership.

The collective announced it has teamed up with Exile Brewing Company to launch SWARM Golden Ale. Twenty percent of revenue will be donated to The Swarm Collective. Yes, that means the more beer you buy, the more money Iowa athletes will earn.

The beer is described as “easy-drinking, well balanced, clean, and tailgate ready.” Sounds absolutely perfect for all the good-hearted, corn-fed people of Iowa.

As a Wisconsin man, I might hate the Hawkeyes, but I’ll never hate anyone for cracking open a cold one.

Iowa’s NIL collectives launches custom beer. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This isn’t the first NIL beer partnership in college sports.

It’s not a secret college football and beer go together like a burger patty and a bun. College football fans love cold beer.

Nothing gets the heart pumping like the first drops of a cold brew during a Saturday tailgate. That’s why there’s a great chance we’ll see more and more partnerships like this.

Boise State has a beer bringing in NIL dollars and Iowa also now has the same. Who will be next? You can bet the house this isn’t the end of NIL collectives using beer to raise money.

Will NIL beer deals become pretty common? (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

You know what state loves to drink and is just north of Iowa? Wisconsin. Might be time to start making some calls.