Iowa/Nebraska Over/Under Hits New Record Low

Someone needs to stop Iowa football.

The Hawkeyes are, once again, setting records for all the wrong reasons. In what’s become a recurring trend in the 2023 college football season, the Iowa game, this time against Nebraska, has set a record for the lowest over/under total in history.

Somehow, someway, the current gambling point total for Iowa/Nebraska is 25.5 points. 25 points, in a college football game, in the year of our Lord 2023. That now means this year’s Hawkeyes team has been responsible for the four lowest point totals in history. All in just the past five weeks. How is this even possible?

Friday’s over/under for Iowa at Nebraska now 25½ points, lowest in college football history



The lowest totals



25½ Iowa-Nebraska, ’23

27½ Iowa-Rutgers, ’23

30½ Iowa-Northwestern, ’23

30½ Iowa-Minnesota, ’23

30½ Navy-East Carolina, ’23

31½ Air Force-Army, ’23

31½ Iowa-Minnesota,… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 24, 2023

What might be even worse is that for each of the previous three record setting over/under games, the under’s covered.

The offensive performances in Hawkeye football games have been an abject embarrassment. They’ve yet to score more than 26 points in a game since late September.

Yet somehow they’re 9-2 heading into Friday’s game against the Cornhuskers.

There’s nothing wrong with quality defense, but imagine how good Iowa could be with even a competent offense. Last week’s game against a very mediocre Illinois team still featured eight punts from the Hawkeyes, with a miserable 4.3 yards per play.

Somebody needs to do something to fix this.

25.5 points means that both teams would need to score just 13 points each to hit the over. And it still feels nearly impossible.