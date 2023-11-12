Iowa Score Goes Under The Lowest Over/Under Total In History For Second Consecutive Week

Videos by OutKick

The last two weeks of Iowa Hawkeyes games have been consecutively the two lowest over/unders in college football history. And in both consecutive weeks, the under has covered. Easily.

Last week, Iowa-Northwestern had an over/under of 29. And the game was even more of an offensive wasteland than expected. Neither team crossed 175 total yards, with unimaginably bad yards per carry averages from both rushing “attacks.”

After that masterpiece, Iowa returned home for a highly anticipated matchup with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday. And the over/under somehow got lower.

The Caesar’s Sportsbook set the total line at 27, the lowest for an FBS college game in its history. According to an Associated Press report, most of the money came in on the over, with 74% of money reasonably bet on expecting two college football teams to score 28 combined points.

Well Iowa scored more points than they did against Northwestern, and the game still didn’t get over 27.

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Running back Samuel Brown V of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights goes up the field during the first half against linebacker Jay Higgins of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa Dominates Rutgers’ ‘Offense’

Last week against Northwestern at Wrigley Field, neither team could get much going. This week though, the Hawkeyes “exploded” for 400 total yards with around 5 yards per play. For a number of college football teams, that’d be near a season low. For Iowa, it was its highest total in years.

Rutgers though, picked up the slack.

The Scarlet Knights had just 127 total yards, with 93 passing yards and more punts than first downs. Unsurprisingly, given their 3.1 yards per play, they gave up more penalty yards than they had total rushing yards.

They were just 1-of-10 on third downs, with quarterback Gavin Wimsatt completing just five forward passes. In the year of our Lord 2023. Five forward passes. Although technically he did complete another pass…to the Hawkeyes defense.

Iowa stays home to play Illinois next week, and the Fighting Illini have, for the Big Ten, a competent offense, so the streak of record low over/unders may come to an end at two. But never put it past the Hawkeyes to find a way to be involved, one way or another, in one of the worst offensive performances of the season.

Painful.