Iowa Coach Gets Snippy With Reporter Following Embarrassing Loss

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz wasn’t in the mood to discuss the team’s offense after a Saturday loss to Illinois.

The Hawkeyes suffered a 9-6 loss to the Fighting Illini and finished the game with just 222 yards. With OC Brian Ferentz’s seat getting scorching hot, his dad was asked if any changes might happen during the bye week.

His response during the postgame press conference? Deflect to what Iowa did last year.

Iowa is 3-3 after losing to Illinois. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“We won 10 games last year. I don’t know if you’re aware of that,” Ferentz fired back when asked if a change was needed on the offensive side of the ball.

You can watch his full remarks below. He clearly wasn’t overly impressed with the answer.

Pointed out a few facts to Kirk Ferentz about the offense over the past calendar year and them being ranked the lowest in the country in yards… “We won 10 games last year I don’t know if you’re aware of that…”



Full answer: pic.twitter.com/Px4cBF8wJ7 — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 9, 2022

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes have an unbelievably bad offense.

Instead of Ferentz getting snippy with the press over a simple question and talking about last season, he should look at the stats.

Iowa’s offense isn’t just bad. It’s unbelievably bad. It might be the worst in all of major college football. The Hawkeyes are averaging just 14.6 points a game.

Against FBS teams with winning records – Michigan and Illinois – that number drops to just 10 points a game.

Does Iowa have the worst offense in major college football? (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Yet, Ferentz apparently thinks his son’s offense isn’t bad enough that it’s time to make a change. With remaining games against Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin and Minnesota, the Hawkeyes could be in for a lot more pain on offense.

The team is currently 3-3 and couldn’t score against a good DIII team. It’s hard to imagine they’re going to beat any of those teams at this rate.

Iowa averages just 14.6 points a game. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

If Kirk Ferentz is snippy right now, it should be a ton of fun to see what he’s like by the end of the season. Things might get real ugly for Iowa by the time the year ends.