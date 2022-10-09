Iowa Coach Gets Snippy With Reporter Following Embarrassing Loss

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz wasn’t in the mood to discuss the team’s offense after a Saturday loss to Illinois.
The Hawkeyes suffered a 9-6 loss to the Fighting Illini and finished the game with just 222 yards. With OC Brian Ferentz’s seat getting scorching hot, his dad was asked if any changes might happen during the bye week.
His response during the postgame press conference? Deflect to what Iowa did last year.
“We won 10 games last year. I don’t know if you’re aware of that,” Ferentz fired back when asked if a change was needed on the offensive side of the ball.
You can watch his full remarks below. He clearly wasn’t overly impressed with the answer.
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes have an unbelievably bad offense.
Instead of Ferentz getting snippy with the press over a simple question and talking about last season, he should look at the stats.
Iowa’s offense isn’t just bad. It’s unbelievably bad. It might be the worst in all of major college football. The Hawkeyes are averaging just 14.6 points a game.
Against FBS teams with winning records – Michigan and Illinois – that number drops to just 10 points a game.
Yet, Ferentz apparently thinks his son’s offense isn’t bad enough that it’s time to make a change. With remaining games against Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin and Minnesota, the Hawkeyes could be in for a lot more pain on offense.
The team is currently 3-3 and couldn’t score against a good DIII team. It’s hard to imagine they’re going to beat any of those teams at this rate.
If Kirk Ferentz is snippy right now, it should be a ton of fun to see what he’s like by the end of the season. Things might get real ugly for Iowa by the time the year ends.
One CommentLeave a Reply
Hey Iowa fans, you can have Neal Brown after he gets shit canned at WVU. He seems just as boring and lacks personality just like Ferentz.