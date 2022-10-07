Iowa AD Makes Delusional Comments About The Football Team

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta must not have watched a lot of Hawkeyes football this season.

Kirk Ferentz’s team is 3-2, but despite having a winning record, the offense has been unbelievably bad. The Hawkeyes are averaging a pathetic 16.4 points a game. Quarterback Spencer Petras is averaging just 154 passing yards a game and is completing a measly 55.2% of his passes.

Yet, Barta doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with OC Brian Ferentz.

Barta told the media he has “full faith” in Ferentz as the offensive coordinator of the Hawkeyes, according to The Gazette.

However, he does recognize things must get better and added later to The Gazette, “We know we have to get better. Kirk knows, Brian knows, student-athletes know and I’m really absolutely confident that they’re going to continue to make progress.”

Iowa has a major problem on offense.

The Hawkeyes don’t just have a bad offense. The program has one of the worst offenses in all of the Power Five.

Through five games, the team has passed for only 770 yards and rushed for only 441. The offense is responsible for a grand total of 7 touchdowns. That breaks down to an average of 1.4 touchdowns a game for the offense.

Iowa has a great defense, and the offense is throwing games away because Spencer Petras and company can’t move the ball. I’m not sure what Barta sees the rest of us don’t, but saying you have “full faith” in Brian Ferentz is ridiculous.

In the loss to Iowa State, Petras threw for just 92 yards and the team scored seven points. There’s nothing going on that should inspire faith in anyone.

If Barta or anyone else involved with the program thinks it’s anything other than a total disaster on offense, they’re not living in reality.