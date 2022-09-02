Big Ten AD Pours Cold Water On Further Expansion Hopes

Some in the Big Ten might not have much of an appetite for further expansion.

The Big Ten is adding USC and UCLA starting in 2024, and there’s been a ton of chatter that several more PAC-12 teams might be joining the party.

Well, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta made it clear his position is to hold tight for the time being.

Will the Big Ten add more PAC-12 programs? (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I feel like when we added the two that we added, it made sense. It had a lot of momentum behind it. I’ve not yet heard anything that would get me at Iowa — I’m just speaking for Iowa — excited to say, ‘Let’s continue to expand more.’ So, I don’t feel like it’s a hot button. But that’s one person’s opinion. I won’t speak for the conference,” Barta said Thursday when talking about the subject, according to The Athletic.

The Iowa AD also made it clear it’s a money game at the end of the day, and anything that cuts into Iowa’s cashflow is a hard no.

“Whatever upside Iowa will receive from the new TV contract, I’m certainly not going to be interested in supporting additional expansion, if that means Iowa would get less. That’s just one criteria, but that’s an important one,” Barta further explained.

Is the Big Ten against further expansion? (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

While Barta made it clear he’s only speaking for himself, it’s hard to imagine he’s the only one who feels this way if he’s being vocal about it.

Previously, it was reported Ohio State wasn’t eager or in a rush to expand the conference. So, at a minimum, there’s two B1G schools that could represent significant roadblocks to those hoping to expand.

Iowa’s AD indicates he’s against adding more teams. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

What we know for sure is that the situation is incredibly fluid. It seems like every day there’s no information that changes the dynamics of what’s going on.

However, it’s also clear money will ultimately rule the day. If the B1G can add teams without individual schools losing revenue, it’s likely Oregon or Washington could end up getting poached.

Will the Big Ten hold steady without adding more teams? (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

For now, it’s reasonable to expect things to hold steady. Make sure to check back to OutKick for the latest updates on realignment as we have them.