Ohio State is reportedly the largest roadblock the Big Ten is facing for further expansion.

There has been nonstop speculation the Big Ten will add more PAC-12 teams than just USC and UCLA in the near future, and Oregon and Washington are believed to be at the top of the list. Stanford and Cal are also believed to be in the mix.

However, Ohio State is reportedly not supportive of adding more teams at the moment, according to Jon Wilner.

Line movement: #Pac12 survival now a 5-point favorite over extinction, up from 4.5



The reason: Chances of more B1G expansion this cycle have diminished. We do not believe Ohio State supports additional moves, and that's a BIG vote against — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) August 30, 2022

If this report is true and OSU is against further expansion, it’s a significant update to a very fluid situation.

Whether B1G fans want to admit it or not, OSU is the leader of the B1G. The Buckeyes are by far and away the most influential program in the conference.

If the Buckeyes are against further expansion, they could almost certainly get more programs to support them in that stance with a few phone calls.

Will the Big Ten add more teams? (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Nothing happens in the B1G without the Buckeyes signing off on it. The conference might be a democracy, but in this situation, not everyone is equal with equal sway. Welcome to life in the world of college sports. It’s the world of haves and have nots.

The biggest question is why Ohio State would be against expansion. There is an arms race unfolding in college football between the SEC and Big Ten, and the quickest way to win is to control territory.

Ohio State is reportedly against further Big Ten expansion. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

How do you do that? You add more teams. The B1G landed a massive blow to everyone else by adding USC and UCLA, and stopping there doesn’t make a ton of sense.

It almost makes you wonder if there’s other stuff going on behind the scenes because OSU just dropping the hammer to stop expansion doesn’t really add up on the surface.

Will Ohio State block further Big Ten expansion? (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Fortunately, it’s a very fluid situation and we’ve seen changes on a regular basis. Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on realignment as we have them at OutKick.