Iowa Coach Takes Unprofessional Shots At The Media

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz thought it was a good idea to share some completely unneeded comments about handling the media.

The Hawkeyes are an abysmal 3-4 (1-3 in the Big Ten), and instead of showing a little humility, the Iowa head coach decided to take some shots about how he was treated last Saturday after losing to Ohio State.

Kirk Ferentz makes immature comments about the media. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“During the questioning, in some cases interrogation on Saturday that I experienced, and the one good thing about that is it dawned on me coming home. Man as bad as today was, I could have been that guy. Had his job. Had acted like he did. Could have been a hell of a lot worse. Things aren’t all bad,” Ferentz told the media when talking about how he handled the media following a blowout loss to Ohio State.

Not were his comments bizarre, but his entire demeanor while stating them was strange. Give it a watch below.

Kirk Ferentz complimented his players on how they handled the media on Saturday. Then… said during his line of questioning, he felt he was being interrogated at times on Saturday.



“It dawned on me coming home, as bad as today was, I could have been that guy… had his job…” pic.twitter.com/C0qzpDd0rY — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 25, 2022

Kirk Ferentz needs to chill out.

While it’s not exactly clear if he was referring to just one reporter or a group of reporters from Saturday, it’s pretty clear he doesn’t like getting pressed after losses.

The biggest question he keeps getting hammered with is whether or not he’s going to keep his son Brian as the team’s OC. Through seven contests, the Hawkeyes are averaging just 14 points and fewer than 150 passing yards a game.

If you don’t want to be pressed on what appears to be nepotism, don’t let your son’s offense fail game after game.

Iowa’s offense is comically bad. The Hawkeyes average just 14 points a game. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Furthermore, there are few things more tone-deaf than a multi-millionaire college football coach talking down to the media like this. Kirk Ferentz literally said his life would be much worse if he had the job of the reporter or reporters pressing him.

It might be one thing to say as a joke, but did Kirk Ferentz sound like he was joking? Of course not. He sounded like he was trying to put someone in their place. For a guy who makes $7 million a year, he should be a bit more mature.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz shows frustration dealing with the media. Iowa is 3-4 and 1-3 in the Big Ten. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images),

If you ever find yourself talking down to someone because of the job they have, you should probably just stop. It’s amazing that needs to be said. Yet, it very much does in this case.