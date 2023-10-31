Iowa Fan Crashes World Series To Protest ‘Fair Catch’ Call Against Minnesota

Videos by OutKick

This Iowa Hawkeyes fan won’t let a loss go.

MLB and college football crossed paths when a disgruntled Iowa fan appeared behind home plate at Monday’s Game 3 in Arizona between the Diamondbacks and Rangers.

The fan was on a clear mission after Iowa dropped their game against Minnesota on Saturday, wearing a bright yellow Hawkeyes shirt and flashing a sign that read “It wasn’t a fair catch.”

It was a terrible weekend for Iowa fans.

The Iowa fan behind home plate at the World Series has chimed in on the fair catch vs. Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/FkuGmBA8r3 — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) October 31, 2023

In Saturday’s homestand against the Golden Gophers, Iowa found themselves on the wrong end of an overturned call.

Down 12-10, Iowa returned what could have been a go-ahead score on a punt return touchdown by Cooper DeJean until refs called it off due to a “fair catch” signal from DeJean.

The points were taken off the scoreboard for Iowa and they ultimately lost — leaving Iowa fans in grief despite DeJean’s very active arms on the return.

WATCH:

This WILD punt return TD from Cooper DeJean was taken off the board after the officials ruled that he called for a fair catch 🤔



Iowa ended up losing the game 😬pic.twitter.com/Uo7lDlFE84 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 21, 2023

The #B1Gtoday crew discusses the invalid fair catch signal call late in the Minnesota-Iowa game. pic.twitter.com/kYPtMwf0kM — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 23, 2023

On the bright side for Hawkeyes fans, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is expected to depart after this season — a positive turn for Iowa’s anemic offense.

(Was the return good for a TD or a fair catch? Let us know: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.)

Still, Iowa guy wants the win. And he’s willing to use the World Series primetime stage as his podium. Arizona and Texas have been duking it out this series — tied 1-1 heading into Monday. Rangers ace Max Scherzer started the game but exited after four innings due to his nagging back injury. Scherzer appeared in clear discomfort during his warmup session. He absorbed a hard ground ball hit in the second inning by Arizona Diamondbacks’ Alek Thomas.

Game three of the World Series!



Must admit, I’m loving the guy wearing the Iowa Hawkeye shirt behind home plate.



Go Diamondbacks!

Go Hawkeyes.@Dbacks @TheIowaHawkeyes pic.twitter.com/SmVluzKECB — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 31, 2023