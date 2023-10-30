Iowa Announces Coaching Shakeup After Years Of Offensive Struggles

Videos by OutKick

Brian Ferentz’s time as the OC of the Iowa Hawkeyes will end once the season is over.

Ferentz’s contract required the team to average 25 points a game and for the team to win at least seven games in order for it to be automatically renewed. Well, the 6-2 Hawkeyes aren’t waiting to find out whether or not those benchmarks will be met.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz’s son is out the door after the bowl game.

Brian Ferentz’s time as Iowa’s OC will end once the season is over. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

“Anyone who loves Iowa football recognizes both the success and challenges that have brought attention to our program this season. Our struggles on offense couples with the offensive coordinator’s contract make this a unique situation. After conversations with head coach Kirk Ferentz, coach Brian Ferentz and President Wilson, I informed Brian that our intention is for him to be with us through the bowl game, but this is his last season with the program,” the statement from the school reads, in part. You can read the full statement below.

NEWS: Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is out at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/slxse1gfPS — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 30, 2023

Brian Ferentz is out at Iowa at the end of the year.

This decision shouldn’t surprise a single college football fan. The fact it was announced before the season’s conclusion is a bit surprising, but nobody paying attention is shocked Ferentz will be shown the door at the end of the season.

Iowa’s offense has been horrible for a long time, and the offense this season is downright pathetic. The team is averaging just 14.2 points a game in Big Ten games, and that’s with a defense that makes sure the offense is on the field plenty.

The team is rushing for just 115.9 yards a game and not even averaging a passing touchdown per outing. It’s truly stunning how bad Iowa’s offense is. Yes, Cade McNamara suffered a season-ending injury, but all teams have injuries. There’s simply no excuse to be this bad, and Brian Ferentz is now out the door once the year concludes.

Iowa announces Brian Ferentz is out at the end of the season. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

It’s a move Iowa fans have likely been waiting to celebrate for a very long time. Are you an Iowa or a Big Ten fan with a quick reaction? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Something tells me Hawkeyes fans are going to be very happy.