Instagram Superstar Emily Elizabeth Is Officially Engaged To Some Guy Named Garrett

It is with great sadness that I bring the news to all the single post-grads, and divorced dads paying child support on three kids and alimony to an ex-wife you despise, that Instagram superstar Emily Elizabeth is officially off the market.

In a dramatic Instagram Story from the Maldives, Elizabeth posted the typical travel updates, but then all of a sudden there was a clear content escalation this afternoon as the click queen showed off a massive diamond ring as she dined with some guy named Garrett.

“Forever with you!!!!!!!, Garrett,” the Instagram icon wrote.

Woah, woah, woah, wait just a minute. What’s happening here? Is this what I think it is?

It is.

Garrett pulled the trigger on what had to be one of the most stressful times of his lives as the click queen stood in front of him in total shock as this guy just asked for Emily’s hand in marriage.

She said “yes,” and just like that, hopes and dreams of those who slide into Emily’s DMs with marriage proposals ended way out in the Pacific Ocean.

“Can’t wait for life with you,” Garrett fired back in an Instagram Story update of his own as he sat there oceanside hammering out his own IG content as his future wife was hammering out her own.

What an absolute roller coaster of emotions it must of been for the single guys and divorced dads out there who have Emily Elizabeth notifications set as she went on an IG Story update bender with photos of the engagement ring and multiple shots of Garrett.

Now come the questions:

Will this change the content game of one of the best to ever do it on Instagram? Does the stress of planning a wedding/bridal shower/destination bachelorette party/ honeymoon become too much and it starts to take a toll on her ability to own the IG algorithm? Does Garrett truly understand the magnitude of this free agency signing? Will a married Garrett have a problem with his wife’s Instagram career?

No. 3 is big on my list. Has Garrett been stuck inside an Instagram model bubble where he doesn’t realize exactly what’s going on here?

Let’s see how this all plays out.

Buckle up.