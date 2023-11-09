Instagram Star Veronika Rajek Says She’s Saving Lives With Her Boobs

Videos by OutKick

Veronika Rajek has never been one to shy away from talking about herself. She started what has turned into a meteoric rise by declaring that her body was “too dangerous” for the Internet.

That was a marketing move that paid off big time for the 27-year-old Slovakian model. From there the Screencaps veteran hasn’t looked back. She’s kept the content machine fully operational with very few breaks in output.

As a result, Veronika’s blown past 6 million followers on Instagram. Her approach has been a simple one. She’s sprinkled in NFL quarterback talk, her love of America, some sports influencing, and of course content featuring her dangerous body.

Not to mention a podcast appearance where she handed out advice on how one goes about acquiring huge boobs. It’s simple, as she laid out on the Pillow Talk podcast, sunbathing naked and beer.

“I didn’t have big breasts when I was younger because I was doing track and field for eight years,” she explained. “But one summer I was sunbathing, like naked, and I drank my father’s beer and I think they grew like this.”

“If you want to have big breasts, drink beer!”

Veronika Rajek Is Doing Her Part To Save Lives

Solid advice from one of the biggest names in the content game. Little did she know, until recently, that she was saving lives with her content and her valuable advice.

Saving lives is an added bonus that her content provides and one that she doesn’t mind fulfilling. Veronika replied to articles touting the health benefits for men associated with staring at boobs by saying, “So am I literally saving lives?”

She continued, “I knew it, I was blessed to help.”

She’s not the first Instagram star to make this discovery. Both Paige Spiranac and Rachel Stuhlmann, stars in their own right, have also learned about the medical benefits of their content.

If Veronika follows their lead, and there’s nothing to indicate that she won’t, there will be plenty more life-saving work from her coming our way.