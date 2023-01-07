Good news everyone. There’s no need to run out and sign up for a gym membership. If you’re already a member of a gym you can either cut down on your workout routine or cancel the membership all together.

It turns out all you need to do is stare at boobs for at least 10 minutes a day. That’s better for your health than wasting your time at the gym. Don’t take my word for it, a German study was performed in order to figure it out.

A German study concludes that staring at women's breasts for 10 minutes a day is better for your health than going to the gym. — Fact (@Fact) December 27, 2022

Thank you nerds for all of your hard work. That news was followed up by more good news. Paige Spiranac, someone who it turns out is a regular contributor to the health and well-being of millions, is going to keep her contributions rolling in.

The golf influencer responded to the study by saying, “Follow me and you’ll hit your 2023 health goals. You’re welcome.”

Paige wasn’t the only sports influencer, who doubles as a valuable contributor to our health, to chime in on the study. Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann – aka the Paige Spiranac of tennis – reacted with some thoughts of her own.

Influencers Rachel Stuhlmann and Paige Spiranac agree with study about staring at boobs (Image Credit: Instagram)

Rachel said in response to the study’s conclusion, “I can confirm this study. I’ve had several success stories.”

From the sound of it we’re headed for a very healthy new year. Expect regular workout programs to drop on social media throughout the next twelve months.

Rachel Stuhlmann And Paige Spiranac Are Doing Their Part For Humanity

Earlier this week Rachel dropped one of those workout programs while doing her part as tennis’ top influencer. She listed three things that she’s excited about and that are getting her sport off to a hot start this year.

Number one on that list is the inaugural United Cup, which is taking place right now. The U.S. is set to face Italy in the final. A few days from now the Australian Open gets going. That’s the second thing on Rachel’s list.

The last thing to appear on the list is the Netflix series Break Point. Season one of the tennis series is set to drop next week.

That is a hot start to 2023 for pro tennis. As Paige has done with golf, Rachel has played a part in elevating the sport of tennis. Thanks to a German study, we now know they’ve both also elevated the health of millions.