Instagram Star Veronica Bielik Reveals Why She Had Implants Removed

Former NFL head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik didn’t hold back Thursday when addressing news about the assets that helped propel her to a massive 3.7 million Instagram following.

Her fake boobs are gone.

I’ll say it again in case you glossed over that line of text: Veronica Bielik, the Polish Instagram Hall of Famer, has removed her implants and she has a message to women who think they cannot succeed on the social media platform without a pair of bolt-ons.

“Girls… we are enough, with our uniquely perfect bodies,” she told her followers.

“I waited with a post about my explant surgery a bit longer because I wasn’t share what decision I’ll make next. For those who didn’t see my stories in last few weeks – my both implants were leaking and I had to have them removed in August,” Bielik wrote in her Instagram declaration.

“Plastic surgeons rarely talk about all the possible complications, they picture breast augmentation as the easiest and most common surgery in the world. The amount of women that reached out to me telling about their issues blew my mind.

“Our bodies are not designed to have 2 silicone objects inside it and unfortunately most of the women start dealing with auto immune diseases connected with them.”

In 2022, Danica Patrick announced that she had her implants removed and noted how her health instantly started to get better. Bielik says the same happened to her.

“The process before and after surgery was emotional for me but I had so many loving people supporting my decision,” Kingsbury’s girlfriend continued. “Usually girls are making this post holding 2 implants in their hands, mine were literally fully melted so there would be nothing to hold 😅 there is no medical explanation what happened to them, but I am grateful that I got them out.



“For all the girls being scared how their skin will look like after the explant – in my situation there is no loose skin and they look almost exactly the same as they did 8 years ago. I will have another surgery in 1.5 month to fix my left muscle and do a fat transfer but I didn’t have to get them lifted. Most of the women that reached out to me didn’t need that procedure.”

Then Bielik launched into her speech to the women who are thinking they need big racks to land followers on social media, which Veronica was very good at over the years.



“I wanted to share my story because I am trying to be as authentic with my life as I am able to be. Social media pushed specific beauty standards for years and I finally feel ready to push back against them. Girls… we are enough, with our uniquely perfect bodies. No plastic surgery will ever make you feel like you are enough if you’ll not give it yourself internally. I’ve been chasing external validation for so many years, to finally realise that if I continue doing that, I’ll lose my unique version that will get replaced with the one that others want to see.



“It’s been more than a month of sleeping better, mentally and physically feeling better, not experiencing a brain fog anymore, also feeling like I could move the mountains with my energy levels. Feeling so light.”

There you have it. Yet another woman who rode her implants to great heights has pivoted and gone the opposite direction. Is it a trend? It’s too early to tell based on the state of the Instagram ‘Explore’ tab which shows no sign of implants slowing down.