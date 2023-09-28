Veronika Rajek Hops On Motorcycle In Low Cut Top To Prove She’s Not Too Soft For Crazy Things

Videos by OutKick

Just when you think you’ve seen everything Veronika Rajek has to offer she goes and drops something new that you didn’t see coming. It’s how you build an enormous following and it’s a key to keeping your name out there.

She could have very easily attached herself to Tom Brady and faded off into the sunset when he called it a career. But she didn’t do that. The Slovakian model wasn’t about to let the moment she had been spending a lot of time preparing for just disappear into thin air.

Veronika got busy dropping some high level bikini while strategically keeping her eye on football as she did so. A football feeler here, a football feeler there, in the midst of a bikini onslaught.

When the moment presented itself she picked another quarterback’s bandwagon to hitch her name to, none other than Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Smart move on Veronika’s part.

While he’s gotten off to a slow start this season, he’s one of the best young QBs in the league and plays for a team in a market she could do some damage in.

As she sits back and waits for the Bengals to get rolling she’s making sure to keep branching out and finding new ways to entertain. Veronika’s most recent way to entertain is by showing a new side of herself, he side that isn’t “too soft for crazy things.”

Crazy things like hopping on a motorcycle in a low cut top and heels.

Veronika Rajek Is Ready To Take Things To The Next Level

Let’s hope Veronika didn’t get too crazy here while modeling with a motorcycle. Grabbing a few pictures while sitting on one is one thing.

Hitting the open road on a motorcycle in a low cut top and heels combo, while it makes for some really good content, could do some serious damage if things went sideways.

And the last thing we want is to have Veronika sitting on the sideline with an injury. She brought her talents to the United States for one reason and that’s to take what she’s already built to the next level.

Can’t wait to see what kind of content she’s creating at the next level.