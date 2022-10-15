Instagram Model Robbi Jade Lew Takes Lie Detector Test After Vibrator Poker Cheating Scandal

Instagram model Robbi Jade Lew turned the poker world upside down last month during a game at the Hustler Casino in California. She made what the poker world considered a crazy all-in call and won the $269,000 pot as a result.

The move, which came against poker pro Garrett Adelstein, led to calls that Robbi Jade had cheated. Adelstein even suggested that she had used a vibrator to let her know that she had the best hand.

Robbi Jade has denied repeatedly that she cheated, although she did return the winnings to Adelstein shortly after being accused of cheating. Many think this is an admission of guilt by the Instagram model, including Adelstein.

“I never even considered asking as it would be such an obvious admission of guilt on her end,” he said. “But once she offered, of course I am going to accept my money back after being clearly cheated.”

Who Doesn’t Love A Good Scandal?

Robbi Jade sees things differently. She went and took a lie detector test this week in an attempt to clear her name. On Friday she tweeted out the results which say that there was “no deception indicated.”

She says in the tweet that she spent the afternoon at the Hustler Casino and met with the lead detective. She then says she submitted “concrete evidence” to finalize an arrest for B.S.

Another day in the office??? Depends who you ask! 🤷🏻‍♀️ 4 UPDATES to report:



1) Spent afternoon @ Hustler Casino. Met w/ Lead Detective H.G. to submit concrete evidence to finalize arrest for B.S. (Twitter Messages from me, Employee info from Nick). Photos from LA Times coming soon pic.twitter.com/vrZ0U7sdEJ — Robbi Jade Lew (@RobbiJadeLew) October 14, 2022

Robbi Jade Lew/Twitter

There you have it case closed. Obviously that’s not where things currently stand and there is more to come from this story.

It’s hard to know where to come down on this one. Those who say Robbi Jade’s a cheater make a strong case. On the other hand she did pass a lie detector test.

That means she’s either completely innocent and loves to take insane risks while she plays poker or she’s really good at cheating and beating lie detectors. I doubt we’ll ever know what really happened.