Instagram Model Poker Star Robbi Jade Lew Accused Of Using Vibrator To Cheat

The poker world finds itself in the middle of a possible cheating scandal thanks to an Instagram model named Robbie Jade Lew, who is accused of using salacious methods to gain an advantage.

Last week, during a big-money game against pro Garrett Adelstein, Lew made a bizarre hero all-in call that sent shockwaves through the poker world and raised suspicions over whether Lew was using a vibrating cheating device.

Adelstein believes Lew may have had the help of a “device hidden that simply vibrates to indicate you have the best hand.” Lew countered by claiming on Twitter that Adelstein cornered her and threatened her in a “dark alleyway” after the incident at Hustler Casino in California.

For those unfamiliar with Texas Hold ‘Em, Adelstein had every right to be stunned and convinced Lew had a cheating device. Let’s look at the logic here. First, watch the video of the incident:

If you have an ounce of poker knowledge, you get why Adelstein would be pissed off. That’s a $269,000 pot.

Eventually, Lew gave back the money and spent the weekend retweeting comments from fellow poker players who claim Lew plays unconventionally.

“Call it cheating, lying, scheming … IDC But if I hear the word #suss again, I just might have to change my story at least five more times,” Lew tweeted Monday morning.

She says it was a simple misread of her cards.

Forget chess drama, now we have poker drama…



Poker pro Garrett 'Gman' has accused Robbi Jade Lew of cheating, after beating him in a bizarre hand with a pot worth over $250k 🧵 pic.twitter.com/i2PPpx3DiF — Dexerto (@Dexerto) September 30, 2022

“I even told Garrett about it right before I went on camera and said it. That was the real story from the beginning and it doesn’t need to be repeated.

But Adelstein isn’t buying it. And he claims there was never a demand for a refund from Lew.

“I never even considered asking as it would be such an obvious admission of guilt on her end,” Adelstein wrote on Twitter in a statement on a refund. “But once she offered, of course I am going to accept my money back after being clearly cheated.”

“Another note, she didn’t misread her hand. She knew she had J4. She looks back at her hand for several seconds straight before calling. This is in direct conflict with her saying in her interview: ‘I didn’t look back at my hand to see that it was J4.'”

Adelstein reviewed Lew’s play and believes even if she had J3, Lew was “out of character compared to prior hands.”

“I’ve been in the public eye for nearly the entirety of my 20 years in poker and my reputation in our community is what it is for good reason. If I though there was any chance I wasn’t being cheated, I would not have accepted the refund,” Adelstein continued.

Now you make the call. Was Robbie Jade Lew using a cheating device? Here’s the evidence.