Instagram Model Protests Artificial Intelligence’s Attempt To Replace Content Creators By Leaving Her Underwear In A Public Park

Nobody is safe from artificial intelligence. Not dead musicians and not living content creators. AI can write scripts, write new music, bring people “back to life,” and even create a popular 19-year-old influencer with weird hands and more than 130k followers.

The fight against the AI takeover is on. And Brazilian Playboy and Instagram model Cris Galera can be counted as one of those taking to the frontlines to fight back.

She’s having none of it from AI generated content creators and has stepped up her game as a result. The 34-year-old has come up with new ideas on how to separate her content from the world of the computer generated.

Galera decided to implement some of those new ideas to celebrate her Christmas. She also launched a formal protest against AI in the process.

The content creator with more than 640k followers took to Instagram in an all black Santa outfit to do something that artificial intelligence hasn’t yet figured out, she left her underwear in a public park.

Take that AI! Mark this one down in the win column for all real Instagram models and influencers everywhere.

Taking Out Every Instagram Model Isn’t Going To Be Easy For AI

“I decided to celebrate my Christmas this year differently: in black! In the form of Protest for the AI’s that are taking the place of original content creators!,” Galera announced in the video’s caption.

“Do you think an Artificial Intelligence would get rid of its underwear in a public park like we Humans do? Never! Nothing can replace a Woman of Flesh and Bone!! Do you agree or disagree with me?”

That’s taking the battle directly to AI. There are a lot of things it can do, and in some shape we’re going to have to live with it, but it can’t replace the kind of innovation Cris Galera put on display here.

Artificial intelligence clearly has some more work to do if it has hopes of a complete takeover.