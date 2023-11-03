WATCH: Artificial Intelligence Helps The Beatles Release Final Song With John Lennon

Videos by OutKick

The final Beatles song featuring the Fab Four has been released and honestly it’s like nothing has changed.

Sure, the John Lennon rough cassette recording from the early 1970’s was able to be resurrected thanks to artificial intelligence and digital enhancements – but when it comes down to it; it’s Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr through and through.

And now to celebrate the release of “Now and Then,” famed director Peter Jackson has released an unbelievable music video that will bring a tear to any Beatles fan’s eyes as well and take you all the way back to when the band ran the world.

MCCARTNEY AND RINGO FINISHED LENNON’S 1970’S DEMO

The video begins with a modern-day McCartney and Starr (rocking his own Ringo Starr shirt because why the heck not?) singing the song that they both spent the last year finishing guitar, bass and drum parts on. As the song progresses, all of a sudden George Harrison is shown during his guitar demo recordings for Now And Then that he taped back in 1995. However, thanks once again to AI – it’s like he’s literally there.

If that wasn’t enough, the music video also enhances footage that show Harrison and Lennon together once again as if we had a front row seat to them before all four members are united and singing along. As a music fan, it really is mesmerizing and awesome to see.

‘NOW AND THEN’ WAS RECORDED BY LENNON BEFORE HE DIED

I’m not a huge artificial intelligence fan – I think it hinders creativity and I’m also #TeamHuman over #TeamRobot. But to see and more importantly hear John Lennon in what would be a modern-day Beatles track is pretty damn cool to experience. It would be one thing if it was someone with no relationship to the Beatles trying to make a song, but when you have both Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr working, recording and singing on it? Anyone who has an issue with that should sit down because how are you going to tell two living BEATLES that they don’t know what a BEATLES song should sound like?

If you dig the music video I suggest watching Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back,” which shows the behind-the-scenes drama, frustration and ultimate ingenuity of the band that still lives on to this day – AI and all.

