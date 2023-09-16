Instagram Star Jenna Berman Twerks In A Bikini On TikTok

Videos by OutKick

Jenna Berman has done just about anything and everything that can be done on social media. She’s risen through the ranks to become a certified Instagram star.

Along the way she’s racked up more than a million and a half followers across multiple platforms, she’s landed brand deals, and even done some jersey chasing from time to time.

The fact that she’s slowed down over the last several months, while not the normal course of action for someone with her skillset, isn’t all that surprising. She’s been known to zig when everyone else zags.

Let’s not forget that she did add the “World’s Hottest Physician Assistant” to her resume late last year. Which means Jenna’s influencing time has been split with her duties as a PA.

You know making rounds, performing patient exams, diagnosing illnesses, assisting with surgeries, and prescribing meds. Just to name a few of her duties that have almost certainly contributed to social media taking a backseat.

These days she has regular absences on social media of several weeks at a time. Again, that’s almost unheard of. She ended one such absence of 10 weeks on Instagram back in early August a bikini haymaker designed to do some real damage.

Class Is Back In Session And Her Instagram Model Course Now Applies To TikTok As Well

On Saturday afternoon, Jenna turned her attention back to her TikTok. After taking most of August and September off she must have felt that it was time to rack up a ton of views, because class was back in session on one of her influencing clinics.

The 27-year-old was back in a bikini as she held a solo twerking session of all of 15 seconds in a bathroom. With 1.3 million followers on the platform and 11.6 million likes on her content that will get the job done.

If that’s not proof enough that, much like a world class sprinter, she can turn it off and on whenever she wants, I don’t know what is.

There’s not even a hint of rust in Jenna’s influencing game. The Instagram model is throwing straight heat and going right after hitters. There’s no nibbling on the corners here.

It’s her best against everyone else’s. And just like an elite closer, Jenna Berman’s popping every few games in the 9th with the game on the line, and getting the best of most of those exchanges.