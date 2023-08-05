Jenna Berman Ends 10 Week Absence On Instagram With A Bikini Haymaker

Videos by OutKick

Jenna Berman ended a 10 week-long Instagram absence on Friday. She did so with a string bikini haymaker designed to make some noise.

It was a friendly reminder that summer is still alive and well and so are the bikini skills of the “World’s Hottest Physician Assistant.” That’s a title she grabbed at the end of last year when she earned her white coat.

What has the Instagram model been up to? It’s rare that break of this length is taken in the middle of summer by someone at her level. Is it as simple as she’s focusing on TikTok right now?

That very well could be the case. She’s up to more than 1.3 million followers and her content on the platform has over 11.6 million likes.

Has Jenna decided to take a step back and do some jersey chasing again? We know that she’s collected a couple over the years. She was once linked to pitcher Jack Flaherty, who was recently traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Baltimore Orioles.

Then cam her most recent public relationship with San Francisco pass rusher Nick Bosa. Unfortunately for Bosa, they split some time last year.

It’s also a possibility that life of a PA has taken her away from the Instagram game and she has to pick and choose her spots. Whatever the case, as one of her followers astutely pointed out, this bikini look “might break the internet.”

Jenna Berman Is Not Your Typical Instagram Model

Is Jenna Berman’s “oh hi” in a bright pink bikini in early August a sign of things to come?

Is she dipping her toes back in the Instagram waters to see what kind of affect her neglect has had on the algorithm? We’re left with more questions than we have answers for right now.

The most likely explanation is she’s gone where the more lucrative brand deals have. That would appear to be TikTok where she’s been cranking out the content all summer.

You never know this could be the first step to firing up the Instagram machine again and going on a content run. We’ll be keeping an eye on things just in case she decides it’s time for a content clinic.