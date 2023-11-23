Instagram Model Issues A Warning To Women That Their Boyfriends Are Stalking Her Chesty Content

Videos by OutKick

Instagram model Apollonia Llewellyn made an appearance on a hump day edition of Nightcaps in June after managing to fly under the radar up to that point. She was doing her part at the time to promote bikini season and by all accounts nailed it. Then nothing.

For whatever reason, we haven’t heard from the U.K. native since that impressive appearance. This despite the 24-year-old having millions upon millions of followers on all of the big social media platforms and working as a ring girl for various boxing events to get her name out there.

Apollonia Llewellyn attends the Femme Luxe festive party at Chinawhite in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Apollonia has quietly continued to do her thing in the months that followed her OutKick debut. As quietly as you can when you’re a content machine that has over 571k followers on Instagram alone, as she does.

That changed earlier this week when she issued a warning to all of the women out there. Their boyfriends have a wandering eye and she felt the need to let all the ladies out there know.

She wore a t-shirt that reads “YOUR BOYFRIEND STALKS MY INSTAGRAM.” To drive the point home she added the caption “he really does” to the attention grabber.

Instagram Model

Bringing your talents the the U.S. during the week of Thanksgiving then issuing warnings to all the ladies out there from Los Angeles is a good way to reintroduce yourself.

Apollonia’s warning was met with several comments confirming that she’s being stalked by boyfriends. They told on themselves with comments like, “It happens” and “Actually we both stalk your account!”

There might have even been an angry girlfriend or two that made an appearance in the comment section as well. This comment appears to have come from one, “This isn’t a flex or a brag. Go read a book and get a degree.”

Whatever side of this you come down on, I think we can all agree on one thing. Apollonia knows how to get herself some attention.