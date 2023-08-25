Instagram Model Forced To Give Up On Her Career As A Personal Trainer Due To Creepy Men Now Makes A Fortune As An Online Coach

Videos by OutKick

When one door closes another usually opens. That’s the way things tend to work themselves out, and if you’re lucky the door that opens is far better than the one that closed. That’s exactly how things worked out for former personal trainer and Instagram model Char Borley.

The 40-year-old former competitive bodybuilder and content creator said that she was forced to quit her dream job as a personal trainer after just one month.

The reason she had to quit? All of the creepy men who would hire her then constantly hit on her and ask her to do things like squat for them.

“I have always loved fitness and becoming a qualified personal trainer was a dream of mine,” Char said. “When I offered one-to-one classes, men would say that they wanted assistance and motivation.”

The men proved to be after more than her assistance and motivation. They were looking for action that went well beyond personal training.

She added, “But all they really wanted was some fun. I only lasted a month. All of the men made advances – it was so inappropriate.”

“The last straw was when one of them asked me to train privately at their house.”

After quitting her dream job as a personal trainer she turned to female only pole dancing and burlesque classes. Unfortunately, this didn’t keep the creeps away.

Instagram Model Char Borley Doesn’t Have Time For Creeps At The Gym

With seemingly no end in sight in the real world, the “ass queen/your mommy” as she refers to herself in the bio of one of her accounts decided to go virtual and try her hand at online coaching.

The move, according to Char, has paid off big time. She’s now earning a fortune from her online coaching gig. She claims to be making more than $2,500 an hour and has taken home more than $250,000 in the last two years.

So what’s involved in online coaching? Your guess is as good as mine. Char didn’t have as much details about that as she did about all of the creepy men she encounters at the gym.

Whatever it is, if you have an extra $2,500 lying around for an hour of it, knock yourself out.