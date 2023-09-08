Instagram Model Volunteering In Ukraine As An ‘Emotional Support Stripper’ Claimed The Mafia Tried To Get Her To Smuggle Arms

Videos by OutKick

Buckle up, this is about to be a bumpy ride as the Instagram model volunteering in Ukraine as an “emotional support stripper” checks in from the frontlines.

Fan-Pei Koung first made headlines back in July when she revealed that she had launched an OnlyFans to help collect money for her “humanitarian work in Ukraine.” The typical raising of donations for volunteers to do their work and “free emotional breastfeeding to soldiers.” You know, war stuff.

The 33-year-old influencer said at the time, “I’m the sexy girl in Ukraine who wants to volunteer, and will probably put out.”

Now in September, the war with Russia continues, and Koung’s latest update isn’t about her humanitarian efforts. In a letter to Ukraine, that she shared on Instagram, she now claims that “the Mafia” is trying to get her to smuggle arms for them.

Part of her letter reads, “The Mafia asked me to smuggle arms for them. I asked How Much. The Ukrainian Psych Doctor Stood Over Me With His Team and Made Me Handwrite a Letter Swearing That I Will Never Say Anything Bad That Happened, just like my Mom used to. Ukrainians are Bullying Me Into Silence.”

It Might Be Time For Fan-Pei Koung To Get Back To Normal Instagram Model Activities

Prior to the letter to Ukraine, Koung had also written letters in the form of Instagram posts to Zelenskyy, Putin, and to Russia among others. They all suggest that her emotional stripping in the middle of a war was getting to her.

Luckily, she made out and is free to emotionally strip elsewhere. Although, she might not be all the way back to 100 percent yet.

In a recent post on Instgram with a location of Budapest, Hungary Koung said, “Why Did I Have So Much Sex in Ukraine?” before listed three of the reasons:

1) I mean, Look At Me.

2) When people are hurting, some volunteers think, “They need help. They need Stuff.” While I think, “This person needs Love and to Get Laid.” I also might be Projecting.

3) My best sexual experiences are with people who have been humbled by deep suffering and we feel Whole Together For A Little While.

I know what you’re thinking, and I can’t answer the question – Who provides emotional support for the emotional support stripper?