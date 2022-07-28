Instagram Legend Natalie Newman Sends QB Drew Lock Off For His New Job In Seattle

While new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is being accused of compensating for a tiny dong by Twitter haters because of his massive truck, his replacement in Seattle, Drew Lock, was all smiles in camp Thursday with girlfriend Natalie Newman on his arm.

“Yeah 4 lookin good on ya!!!” Newman announced on Instagram Story on girlfriend camp visitation day. That’s the day where the ladies show up to get that Instagram Story content to remind the jersey chasers their man is taken.

These two got engaged in February. Back off, jersey chasers.

While Newman will now go off to plan a wedding and for a trip out of Seattle during the Seahawks’ bye week, Lock enters a battle for the starting job with…Geno Smith! That’s right, Geno’s still in the league and served as Russell Wilson’s backup the last two seasons and started three games in 2021.

Drew Lock’s NFL future and his ability to buy a massive first house for the couple comes down to the next five months in Seattle. Will Natalie get the massive 9,000 sq. ft. Colorado mansion to call home? Or will Drew revert back to the 2020 Drew who threw 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions?

The reports from camp on Thursday were not great for Newman’s future #housegoals. Geno took all but two of the snaps with the first-team offense.

Head coach Pete Carroll described the competition for the starting job as “really solid.”

“This was the first chance they got to see anybody rushing (at them), so they got moved a little bit, which was great,” Carroll said. “Saw a couple good scrambles. Saw them move around a little bit. It just starts to make it real.”

Now it’s up to Drew, who has one year ($1.5 million) left on his rookie contract.

Will the couple honeymoon in Greece or will they slum it in Riviera Maya on a Travelzoo Top 20 deal?

It’s something to watch this season.