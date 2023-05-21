Instagram Legend Lindsey Pelas Celebrates Her Birthday, Retired Porn Star Lisa Ann Hits The Golf Course & Mac Jones Went To A Taylor Swift Concert

Videos by OutKick

The Lakers season is over

Technically the Los Angeles Lakers have at least one more game left on the schedule. But the way the Western Conference Finals are playing out they can go ahead and make those offseason plans.

On Saturday night the Denver Nuggets buried the Lakers with a 119-108 win. The No. 1 seed in the Western Conference finished the game with a 35-point 4th quarter to take a 3-0 lead in the series.

A Pau Gasol sighting wasn’t enough to get the Lakers a Game 3 win.

Pau Gasol is in the building for Game 3 💜💛



Nuggets-Lakers on ABC now 🍿 pic.twitter.com/elfuGra2hY — ESPN (@espn) May 21, 2023

No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series. Teams down 3-0 are 0-149. That doesn’t look good if you’re a Lakers fan.

Neither does this little nugget of information the Stats & Info team at ESPN had ready to fire off after the Game 3 loss. Down 3-0, the Lakers franchise has never forced a Game 5.

That’s right, get out the brooms a sweep could be on the way. Lakers players could have their feet in the sand as early as this week.

This is the 1st time since 2013 the Lakers are down 3-0 in a playoff series.



The Lakers have never even won a playoff game after going down 3-0, let alone win a series.



Their 0-8 record is the most losses without a win in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/nql2tvsptW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 21, 2023

Why drag things out? The Lakers players should bring brooms with them to the arena Monday and get that last loss of the season out of the way.

What kind of Major League Baseball team doesn’t know the mound visit rule?

The answer is the Toronto Blue Jays. During Saturday’s 6-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, manager John Schnieder waddled out to the mound for the second time in the 6th inning.

Instead of pulling his starter Alek Manoah, the manager talks strategy then tries to return to the dugout without making a call to the bullpen. The umpire informs Schnieder of his little league mistake and he’s forced to call for a reliever.

Alek Manoah has to come out of the game after the second mound visit of the inning.



Watch Blue Jays vs. Orioles on Sportsnet. pic.twitter.com/cr8yU4RyGC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 20, 2023

This happened in a 2-2 game. But what do you expect from the Blue Jays? This is the same franchise who tried to claim that it’s cheating if you notice their pitchers and catchers are tipping pitches.

It’s also a team with a pitcher that thinks it’s a personal attack on him for the batter to question an umpire for ringing him up on a check swing.

Things are getting spicy between the Blue Jays and Orioles pic.twitter.com/AjfyqvckFl — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) May 20, 2023

Fake gasoline prank goes wrong

There are a lot of dumb ass pranks out there. Pouring water out of a gas can as if it’s gasoline on strangers’ cars is just one of them.

It’s right up there with walking into random houses with your camera rolling to see what happens. What might happen is someone might pull a gun on you.

That’s exactly what a livestreamer found out the hard way when he poured his fake gasoline on the wrong guy’s vehicle. The man responded to what he thought was the threat of having his truck set on fire by pulling out his gun.

Live-streamer is filmed pouring fake gasoline on cars as a prank before someone pulls a gun on him. pic.twitter.com/k0lg0EjqxI — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) May 18, 2023

I don’t know about you, but making someone believe that you’re about to set their vehicle on fire doesn’t sound like much of a prank.

It sounds more like pushing things as far as you can hoping the prank goes sideways for views. In other words, stupid.

Numbers from :

The @Yankees are 5-1 on their current road trip.



Aaron Judge has had the game-winning RBI in all 5 wins (RBI that put team ahead to stay).



No other MLB player in the last 50 years has had 5 game-winning RBI on the road in a span of 6 days or less. pic.twitter.com/QkaNyba5Tz — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) May 21, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

Jack is an absolute 👑 pic.twitter.com/qagPS0uF3b — McNeil (@Reflog_18) May 21, 2023

Shaq realizes someone got Charles to says "genitals" on the air, gets him to repeat it 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3UC0aW3wD1 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 20, 2023

LeBron James is now the first player in history to miss 20+ straight 3 pointers in the playoffs 🧱 pic.twitter.com/80XSob2ZIy — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 21, 2023

A great way to spend a Saturday night… pic.twitter.com/l2L3PsPfTE — 80s Sports N Stuff (@80sSportsNStuff) May 21, 2023

Someone forgot to switch accounts and the Washington Wizards official team account ended up posting this pic.twitter.com/pFwQGrwUhV — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) May 21, 2023

Let's play some baseball!@tre__jones with the special Senior Day treat of playing the National Anthem on his home field! 🎸🇺🇸#ShakasUp x 📺 https://t.co/KoK5FPQikr pic.twitter.com/z8MlkuiRrl — Islanders Baseball (@IslandersBSB) May 20, 2023

Dennis Schroder just casually takes the ball for a jog while literally talking to Scott Foster looking right at him pic.twitter.com/BcMRk0t42J — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) May 21, 2023

Thoughts on this called third strike to end the game? pic.twitter.com/nfeipBtFUB — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 21, 2023

Chatfield gave the kids on the bench a snow shower 🤣 pic.twitter.com/a1Tsfuy9h5 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 21, 2023

I feel the need, the need to feed… 😂 pic.twitter.com/XLvTRs5HS3 — I❤️Nostalgia (@il0venostalgia) May 20, 2023

“why am I here?”



“well you said Lakers in 6” pic.twitter.com/l5SNK45gWi — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 21, 2023

Jet Blue flight attendant stuns with animated safety demo: “Employee of the decade” 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/J33HkkNgim — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 21, 2023

Bo Jackson was briefly suspended by MLB for performance enhancement in 1989 after he tested positive for being Bo Jackson. pic.twitter.com/3cBOxOLlMe — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) May 20, 2023