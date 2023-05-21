Instagram Legend Lindsey Pelas Celebrates Her Birthday, Retired Porn Star Lisa Ann Hits The Golf Course & Mac Jones Went To A Taylor Swift Concert

Videos by OutKick
The Lakers season is over
Technically the Los Angeles Lakers have at least one more game left on the schedule. But the way the Western Conference Finals are playing out they can go ahead and make those offseason plans.
On Saturday night the Denver Nuggets buried the Lakers with a 119-108 win. The No. 1 seed in the Western Conference finished the game with a 35-point 4th quarter to take a 3-0 lead in the series.
A Pau Gasol sighting wasn’t enough to get the Lakers a Game 3 win.
No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series. Teams down 3-0 are 0-149. That doesn’t look good if you’re a Lakers fan.
Neither does this little nugget of information the Stats & Info team at ESPN had ready to fire off after the Game 3 loss. Down 3-0, the Lakers franchise has never forced a Game 5.
That’s right, get out the brooms a sweep could be on the way. Lakers players could have their feet in the sand as early as this week.
Why drag things out? The Lakers players should bring brooms with them to the arena Monday and get that last loss of the season out of the way.
What kind of Major League Baseball team doesn’t know the mound visit rule?
The answer is the Toronto Blue Jays. During Saturday’s 6-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, manager John Schnieder waddled out to the mound for the second time in the 6th inning.
Instead of pulling his starter Alek Manoah, the manager talks strategy then tries to return to the dugout without making a call to the bullpen. The umpire informs Schnieder of his little league mistake and he’s forced to call for a reliever.
This happened in a 2-2 game. But what do you expect from the Blue Jays? This is the same franchise who tried to claim that it’s cheating if you notice their pitchers and catchers are tipping pitches.
It’s also a team with a pitcher that thinks it’s a personal attack on him for the batter to question an umpire for ringing him up on a check swing.
Fake gasoline prank goes wrong
There are a lot of dumb ass pranks out there. Pouring water out of a gas can as if it’s gasoline on strangers’ cars is just one of them.
It’s right up there with walking into random houses with your camera rolling to see what happens. What might happen is someone might pull a gun on you.
That’s exactly what a livestreamer found out the hard way when he poured his fake gasoline on the wrong guy’s vehicle. The man responded to what he thought was the threat of having his truck set on fire by pulling out his gun.
I don’t know about you, but making someone believe that you’re about to set their vehicle on fire doesn’t sound like much of a prank.
It sounds more like pushing things as far as you can hoping the prank goes sideways for views. In other words, stupid.
