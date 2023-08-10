Inside Look At Titans’ New Stadium Draws Major Anticipation

Videos by OutKick

Titans fans were given a sneak peek of their new stadium, coming in 2027.

Fans saw the vision for the next generation of Tennessee home games and events in a digital rendering of the stadium — worth $2.1 billion, with more than half provided through public funding.

The video, relayed by Front Office Sports, displayed shots of the campus, luxury lounges and an inside look at live football action.

The people of Nashville contributed $1.26 billion to the stadium’s budget; by the looks of it, they’re getting their money’s worth.

The Tennessee Titans have released a new look at their future $2.1 billion stadium — set to open in 2027.



(via @Titans) pic.twitter.com/hgsHwUbbgB — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 9, 2023

As reported by OutKick’s Ian Miller, the stadium will have a 60,000-seat capacity and stretch 15 acres.

Additionally, the stadium will be apt to host major events: from Wrestlemania to a Super Bowl contest.

Made for us, made for Nashville



Visit https://t.co/zg4189W5qe to learn more about the future home of the Tennessee Titans pic.twitter.com/WuFGsD35FM — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 9, 2023

Rendering of the Tennessee Titans’ new stadium in Nashville. (Tennessee Titans)



What do you think of the potential look of the new Titans stadium?