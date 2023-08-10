Inside Look At Titans’ New Stadium Draws Major Anticipation

Titans fans were given a sneak peek of their new stadium, coming in 2027.

Fans saw the vision for the next generation of Tennessee home games and events in a digital rendering of the stadium — worth $2.1 billion, with more than half provided through public funding.

The video, relayed by Front Office Sports, displayed shots of the campus, luxury lounges and an inside look at live football action.

The people of Nashville contributed $1.26 billion to the stadium’s budget; by the looks of it, they’re getting their money’s worth.

As reported by OutKick’s Ian Miller, the stadium will have a 60,000-seat capacity and stretch 15 acres.

Additionally, the stadium will be apt to host major events: from Wrestlemania to a Super Bowl contest.

Rendering of the Tennessee Titans’ new stadium in Nashville. (Tennessee Titans)
What do you think of the potential look of the new Titans stadium?

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

