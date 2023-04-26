Titans New Stadium Deal Gets Final Approval With Record $1.2 Billion In Public Money; Super Bowls, Wrestlemania Next?

Videos by OutKick

The Tennessee Titans will be getting a new stadium in Nashville for the 2027 season.

And they’re doing it in spectacular fashion, with huge amounts of public funding.

The Nashville Metro Council passed a proposal Wednesday which clears the way for the Titans to complete their project in time for the 2027 season.

The proposal is for $2.1 billion, with a massive $1.26 billion in public funding, which sets a record for largest subsidy for any U.S. stadium. Given the total cost, Nashville residents will be funding the majority of the building through tax dollars.

Nashville’s new stadium will utilize a translucent roof, making it a possible host for larger scale events that prefer indoor environments.

Renderings and announcement of the project were announced last year, with many fans celebrating the reveal of a domed stadium.

Front Office Sports reported that the city council approved the proposal with a 26-12 vote.

Renderings show a modern building with a unique exterior design that could be a game changer for the franchise.

Rendering of the Tennessee Titans new stadium in Nashville. (Tennessee Titans)

Titans Could Now Host Other Major Events

While the history of cities funding private stadiums is extremely poor, this one at least opens Nashville up to hosting significant events.

For example, Cincinnati has famously struggled to deal with the fallout of public funding.

But for Tennessee, this will potentially allow them to host the Super Bowl, Final Four, Wrestlemania or College Football Playoff.

However, with new stadiums built around the country now competing with established venues and cities, the likelihood of securing those events is debatable.

Nashville could be awarded a Final Four, then not get another one for, say, 20 years.

And if that’s the case, it’s a question of whether the financial benefits will outweigh the city’s investment.

No matter how the financial debate shakes out between the city and ownership, the venue should provide a beautiful new facility for fans to watch Titans football.