Inga Thompson Tells Riley Gaines That Austin Killips Wasn’t Suspended For Pushing Cyclist Because Officials Didn’t Want To Be Labeled Transphobic

Former Olympic cyclist Inga Thompson joined Riley Gaines on the ‘Gaines For Girls‘ podcast to discuss transgender athletes competing in women’s sports, specifically trans cyclist Austin Killips.

Thompson, who represented the U.S. in the Olympics on three separate occasions, has spoken out against Union Cycliste Internationale’s (UCI) transgender participation policy in the past. In fact, it led to her being removed as director of Cynisca Cycling team.

The UCI did, however, come to its senses and recognize that science and biology exist and have banned biological men from competing against women.

The cycling governing has also recommended a suspension for Veronica Ivy, another transgender cyclist, who posted a vulgar message about the announced rule change.

UCI has now recommended a suspension for cyclist Veronica Ivy (male who competes with women) for continual abusive and threatening behavior. Good on @UCI_cycling for holding Ivy accountable



Ivy wishes all who oppose male inclusion in women's sports should die in a grease fire pic.twitter.com/wn8Gv8TETu — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 30, 2023

One specific incident involving Killips pushing a female competitor during a race has made the rounds on social media. The woman Killips is seen shoving is American Hannah Arensman, who ultimately quit the sport altogether after being forced to compete against biological men.

You mean the same Austin Killips who competes against the women and went out of his way to push a female cyclist off her bike mid race causing her to ultimately quit the sport all together? Oh, word. https://t.co/1wKOop9yiX pic.twitter.com/o4JcsZCo9B — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 26, 2023

Thompson explained to Gaines that Killips wasn’t punished for the shove because none of the officials wanted to be labeled anti-trans or transphobic.

“If a woman had done that to another woman or if a man had done that to another man, every official out there has told me, is an automatic disqualification,” Thompson told Gaines. “But, it shows again the preference is going to the transgender women in the sport, no official wanted to touch it because they were going to get labeled as transphobic and then they had maybe some sanctions coming after them.”

“Once again, it’s like the transgender women get to operate under their own set of rules.”

