Influencer Says She Was Thrown Out Of Mall For Showing Too Much Cleavage

A Brazilian influencer claims an innocent trip to the mall turned into her being kicked out for showing too much cleavage.

Jaiane Lima says she was humiliated while being confronted by mall security after filming a video on an escalator. She admits her boobs were on full display during the trip, but says that they were simply out as she was trying to beat the heat.

It all went down last week at a mall in the coastal Brazilian state of Santa Catarina. Lucky for us, Lima shared the entire experience on Instagram, including video of the security guards escorting her away from the escalators.

“Yesterday I went to a mall, AND I WAS HUMILIATED. I live on the coast, it was 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit). We had the idea of ​​making a video, as many influencers do,” she explained.

“The video is here on the carousel, and you can see that there was NOTHING too much it was from the front. I know my breasts are big and stand out but I love them.”

Lima goes on to explain that she was only able to capture one video before being confronted. A man started yelling at her and tried to take her phone. He then called over two more security guards.

The commotion created by the confrontation had the entire mall looking at her as if she had robbed a store. Her only crime apparently was loving her boobs too much and having them on display in the mall.

The look caught the security guard’s eye immediately and he admitted that he was waiting for his moment to pounce on the influencer. Lima said, “The security guard’s words were, as follows, ‘As soon as you arrived in those clothes, I was watching you.'”

Tough Break For This Influencer, But Is This All About Her Cleavage?

The security guards took Lima to a small room where they forced her to delete the videos she had taken before and during the confrontation. She lost most of the content as a result, but some of the content was saved to her iCloud.

Jaiane Lima came away from the experience asking for some respect for her cleavage. She said, “It is very sad to see how we women suffer, people to respect women is to understand that she can be whatever she wants, being a housewife or wearing a cleavage we deserve RESPECT.”

Let me go on record as a big respect the cleavage guy. That said, was this actually a case of disrespected cleavage?

We’ve seen plenty of examples of influencers running into trouble with too much of the girls showing. The TikToker in Paris and the former Miss Finland contestant in Helsinki come to mind.

If this was all about cleavage then why not kick her out as soon as she walked through the doors? My guess is this was not enough shopping and too much content creating.

Which I’m not opposed to, but I don’t own a mall. I don’t need to own one to know that the air conditioning pumping through the many thousands of square feet isn’t paid for with cleavage content.