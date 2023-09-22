Influencer Reveals That She Had To Have Her Boobs ‘Tested’ Before Upcoming Misfits Boxing Match

Videos by OutKick

Influencers Little Bellsy, aka Arabella del Busso, and AJ Bunker are stepping into the ring this weekend for one of the chestier match-ups on the Misfits 009 fight card.

While both boxers will be entering the ring on Saturday night with enhancements, only one of them required time away from training this week prior to their Misfits middleweight championship bout in order to have their boobs “tested.”

Little Bellsy revealed during a press conference on Thursday that she had to put her boobs through some closer inspection. Bellsy’s apparently boobs passed the examination considering that the bout was not canceled.

But according to Bellsy, it required her to miss several hours of training in order to make sure her girls were set for action. She said, “I had to get these mother f*cking titties tested to make sure I could actually fight, you mother f*cking bitch.”

Bunker wasn’t buying the several hours away from training needed for the boob tests.

This led to a heated back-and-forth between the two during the press conference.

Bellsy told Bunker to “sit back down” during the exchange and the two influencer boxers managed to save some of the extra aggression for the ring.

The Last Thing Misfits Boxing Wants Is An Influencer To Suffer A Boob-Related Injury

Bunker enters Saturday night’s fight in Newcastle with a 1-2 record in her brief influencer boxing career. Her latest bout was a decision loss to Astrid Wett back in March.

Little Bellsy on the other hand is only entering the ring for the second time after she made her exhibition boxing debut back in May. Unlike Bunker, Bellsy is coming off of a win. She defeated former porn star turned rapper Lil Kymchii via decision in her debut.

What they lack in experience, the two influencers make up for with eye-catching looks. That won’t help them a whole lot once the first-round bell sounds.

When that takes place the time for trash-talking is over and it’s every influencer for herself. Both ladies are hoping to add to their win totals.

Who will have their hand raised at the end is anyone’s guess. What is known is that the two women with both be entering with a pair of fully approved boobs.

Given the attention surrounding influencer bouts and boobs, that’s a good thing. If you thought a boob-flashing celebration caused a bunch of “unwanted” attention, imagine what would happen if a breast implant exploded during a fight.