Influencer Shocked That She Was Confronted By Guy At The Gym For Wearing Body Paint

Influencer Natalie Reynolds decided to turn a recent livestream of hers into a “social experiment.” The experiment was to wear body paint to the gym and see if anyone noticed.

A couple of days ago, she underwent hours of body paint on the lower half of her body before heading out to the gym with cameras rolling. She said of her outfit before the experiment, “So, I started getting this painted on me at 11:30am and I got done at 4:15pm.”

She continued, “So, I’m sitting up for, like, five to six hours. It’s painted on pants – so this is all paint. This is swimsuit bottoms.”

Natalie knew that she wasn’t going to be able to walk into a gym, with cameras rolling and wearing body paint, without having one of the guys that spends half of his day in there drinking gallon jugs of water confronting her.

It was less of a social experiment and more of an opportunity to try to grab a “gotcha clip” to post on social media. The influencer got exactly what she was expecting.

A guy, who looks like he can lift a pound or two, confronted her while she was wandering around the gym. He can be heard, in the clip Natalie posted on X, saying “If you don’t have clothes on, you need to be out of here, ma’am.”

Natalie responded, “I do have clothes on.” Which technically is true. She’s wearing a workout top with a swimsuit bottom covered in body paint to look like a pair of leggings.

After denying that she was wearing body paint, the man continued, “That is body paint. I work in the industry enough to know. I work in the entertainment field…”

Natalie Reynolds Got The Response She Was After By Hitting The Gym In Body Paint

Natalie then tells him to report her if he has a problem with her attire. As the man walks away, presumably to report her to management, he reminds them all that they’re not supposed to be videotaping in the gym either.

Natalie did it. Exactly what she thought would happen by wearing body paint and having cameras follow her around in the gym took place. She had her gotcha clip for social media.

The next step was to post it, sit back, and bask in all of the support from her 50k followers on X. She captioned the video, “Guy in the gym presses me for wearing painted paints…”

Guy in the gym presses me for wearing painted paints… 🤬 pic.twitter.com/3w85pCEEfv — natalie reynolds (@onlynatreynolds) December 27, 2023

Natalie’s clip got plenty of attention. In just a couple of days it has more than 34 million views and counting. However, the responses aren’t what she was expecting.

All of the ones I read – look I did some scrolling, but I’m a man not a machine – supported the man calling her out for her body paint outfit.

Both men and women had comments along these lines, “Did you really think we would take your side.”

“That dude was 100% right. He called out your degenerate behavior and you played victim,” another comment read.

A third weighed in, “stop being cringe filming in a gym then, we all hate influencers like you.”

The overwhelming amount of responses were similar to these. Natalie’s social experiment ended with the conclusion that nobody likes these gimmicks for attention.

This Influencer Isn’t Going Down Without A Fight

The video even got hit with Community Notes defending the guy for confronting the influencer. The notes read:

“The man in the video is protecting the overall gym etiquette according to which you should wear clothes suitable for exercise.”

“Wearing unsuitable clothes or none at all is considered to be disrespectful towards the other. It is a also a hygiene risk to others.”

Natalie Reynolds took the feedback she received in stride. If continuing to defend her social experiment is considered taking the feedback in stride.

Because that’s exactly what she did with a few follow-up posts on the subject.

I was wearing a sports gym workout bra and a bathing suit bottom… why everyone acting like I was naked lmao. The amount of women who wear pants up the ass at the gym… This is nothing bad at all😭 pic.twitter.com/snhkYH961M — natalie reynolds (@onlynatreynolds) December 27, 2023

so a guy youtuber makes a video just like this but when I paint myself everyone is acting like the world is ending. Let me get my gains and shredded in peace pls pic.twitter.com/4ytHIUT8mF — natalie reynolds (@onlynatreynolds) December 27, 2023

So when people wear these outfits it’s all about body positivity but when I’m wearing more then that it’s a problem. The gym allowed me inside, allowed me to film and had no issue otherwise they would have kicked me out… pic.twitter.com/gOk0CZWDSP — natalie reynolds (@onlynatreynolds) December 28, 2023

Look, I’m a big wear-what-you-want kind of guy. You want to wear a workout top with bikini bottoms to the gym, with or without body paint, have at it.

Where I draw the line is bringing a camera crew with you hoping for a confrontation. Or even pulling out your phone in case someone happens to notice you.

People are going to notice, and you already know that, so let’s drop the whole “can’t I workout in peace half-naked” routine.