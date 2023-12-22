Fitness Influencer Surprised That Her Social Media Following Increased As She Increased Her Cup Size With Breast Implants

Videos by OutKick

Brazilian fitness influencer Kelly Cristina has hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok, but that wasn’t always the case. According to the 29-year-old fitness model, she received a surprising increase in followers after going under the knife.

Kelly added a few hundred thousand followers in a matter of weeks after the addition of her D-cup breast implants. It’s hard to believe that an increase in boob size would have any affect on the number of followers, good or bad.

Yet here we are. Somewhat confused and slightly curious. Let’s dig a little deeper with Kelly on this and let her break it all down for us. Maybe, just maybe, at some point it will all pop into focus and make sense.

Kelly says that her decision to get implants came from her feeling on insecurity about the previous size of her boobs. People would make comments and she opted for a change.

“People were gossiping, nasty people were commenting on my body and that bothered me a lot,” she told Newsflash.

The boost in confidence was all that she expected. What she got along with the confidence was a much larger social media following.

“I got silicone implants to feel good about myself, and it was a big surprise to see how many people started following me on social media, especially on Instagram and TikTok.”

Fitness Influencer Kelly Cristina Understands The Game

Kelly’s approach to content shifted slightly following her procedure as well. She was all about hitting the gym and sharing her fitness routine before the operation.

Afterwards she went in a new direction. There was much more cleavage involved and that’s when she enjoyed a significant increase in the number of fans.

“After I got silicone, I went from 7,000 to more than 300,000 followers in a few weeks,” she explained.

Despite the new followers, and the increase in the amount of cleavage on display in her content, Kelly says she’s a fitness model before she’s anything else. That remains her focus. For now anyway.

There’s been another increase since she received her breast implants. She’s seen an increase in requests for her to join OnlyFans. Her husband is down with it, but she’s reluctant to pull the trigger.

“A lot of people ask me on Instagram when I’m going to open an OnlyFans,” Kelly said. “My husband supports the idea and is also in favor of it, but I’m still not sure.”

We’re in the beginning stages of what’s going to result in an early retirement for this fitness influencer. It’s only a matter of time before she’s sipping cocktails somewhere on a beach with a full bank account and not a care in the world.

It’s possible she didn’t see the her social media being flooded with followers after her boob job. But now that they’ve arrived she’s playing the game perfectly. Grab some headlines, tease the OnlyFans, then create a flood of cash once you officially launch.