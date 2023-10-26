Fitness Influencer’s Workout Routine Almost Ruined Her Boob Job

Videos by OutKick

The last thing you want to have happen when you shell out tens of thousands of dollars to go under the knife is to have the results of whatever procedure you endured disappear. That’s the situation fitness influencer Maddie Tagg found herself in after having a boob job.

The reason she decided to have the enhancement in the first place is what she ultimately places the blame on for her diminished results. It all started a couple of years ago when she noticed her boobs were getting “flatter and flatter” from frequent trips to the gym she said in a TikTok video.

As Maddie explains what went wrong she shows a before and after of her boob job’s disappearing act. A trip to purchase new bras helped her discover that her workout routine was a contributing factor.

The saleswoman did some measuring and dropped some knowledge the fitness influencer’s way while she was at it.

“She told me they were an E, but she also told me that she could tell I’d never worn a bra because the implants were out here,” she explained. “And I always wondered why aren’t they like they were at the start, like first six months. They’re going outwards.”

This Fitness Influencer Was Able To Avoid A Complete Disaster

It turns out Maddie hasn’t been wearing a bra the whole time following the procedure. This was a big mistake. Her braless trips to the gym ended up pushing her implants out of socket.

She had no idea this was even a possibility. Fortunately, she ran into the right bra saleswoman at the right time and was able to implement some corrective action.

“Because apparently if I don’t start wearing a bra and they keep going outwards, they’re going to end up under my armpits and they could end up rupturing,” she said.

“Who wouldn’t even know? I’ve had surgery and I can tell you now that surgery was so bloody painful and there’s literally nothing there to show for it.”

As is the case with most of these oversharing stories there appears to be a happy ending. While Maddie didn’t provide a verbal update on the matter – at least not one that I could find – it does look like she was able to avoid complete disaster.

That’s welcomed news for an influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers.