Influencer Joins The Mile High Club With Her Boyfriend At Burning Man

Influencer Delaney Eva joined the mile high club with her boyfriend at Burning Man this week, and because she’s a giver, she documented it for others desiring to get in on the action.

The 28-year-old former reality star, who appeared on season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean, is now a “Professional Fun Haver.” Part of any schedule a professional fun haver keeps is making time to attend events like Burning Man.

Delaney and her boyfriend made her way out to this year’s Nevada Black Rock Desert festival. While there the couple decided it was time to join the mile high club.

It turns out joining the club at Burning Man takes some work. You have to really want to become a member. There’s an early morning arrival time and then two pilots in a small plane without much privacy.

Delaney detailed the entire experience in a video titled, “How to join the Mile High Club at Burning Man.” She explains, “You can’t just wing it, show up at 5am to wait for your turn. Your attitude determines your altitude, dress ready to impress.”

After getting into the difference between helicopters and fixed wing planes, she got into how the joining of the mile high club went down.

“First we climbed in the back door, behind the cockpit. The engine goes ‘suck, squeeze, bang, blow,’ now it’s our turn,” she said. “Happy smiles when everyone reaches altitude, the plane stays up until everyone finishes their ride.”

Delaney Eva Was Thankful For Her Mile High Club Experience

The video ends with a thank you and a hug for the pilots. She said, “Thank you Black Rock City pilots for safely landing our heavy load.”

Here’s a clip of some of Delaney’s Burning Man fun. The mile high club video won’t embed properly, but it can be seen here.

Joining the mile high club is probably the most normal thing that could possibly happen at Burning Man. This festival out in the desert is a complete freak show.

That said, because it is such a freak show, these two likely didn’t have to shell out a ton of money for their entrance into the exclusive club.

Delaney got into the mile high club on the cheap and made some content. That sounds like a win for this influencer.