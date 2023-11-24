Influencer Corinna Kopf Calls Out Breckie Hill For Stealing Her Instagram Captions & Poses

Videos by OutKick

The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without a couple of influencers doing battle on social media would it? While you were busy eating yourself silly and watching football, influencer Corinna Kopf was hard at work exposing a copycat.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram where she has 7 million followers to call out fellow influencer Breckie Hill on her Instagram Story. Hill, who only has 1.7 million followers on the platform, has apparently been ripping of Kopf’s captions and passing them off as her own.

Corinna Kopf attends the 9th Annual Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Kopf’s had enough and she’s not going to stand for it any longer. Everyone knows that a big part of influencing at the highest level is nailing a good caption.

This is an art form for many and there’s an unwritten rule between influencers that stealing captions is off limits.

Corinna Kopf is calling out Breckie Hill for basically stealing all her captions 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/GH2LA8mngA — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 23, 2023

It’s essentially the same thing as a comedian copying another comedian’s jokes. It can’t happen in a civil society. When it does, those who are doing the stealing must be called out.

Kopf did just that and you can’t blame her for doing so. This type of behavior can’t continue to happen unchecked.

Corinna Kopf Isn’t Going To Stand Quietly And Let Her Hard Work Be Ripped Off

To make matters worse, Kopf alleges that some of her poses are also being lifted by Hill. If you thought caption stealing was crazy, poses is on a whole other level.

Kopf couldn’t let those stand either. She called Hill out for copying her poses as well.

even the poses is crazy pic.twitter.com/MNcP1nfinF — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 23, 2023

This isn’t Breckie Hill’s first rodeo with controversy involving a fellow influencer and similar claims. She’s been going after LSU gymnast and NIL queen Olivia Dunne, who has a large social media following of her own, for months now.

There have been accusations throughout their battles of Hill copying Dunne’s style and content ideas. To the point where she’s been referred to as “Livvy With Cannons.”

Now I don’t know where you come down on this, but as much as I love trolling, I just can’t get behind stealing captions and content ideas. There has to be some lines that can’t be crossed.

In the influencing game you can’t be going word for word and pose for pose.