Influencer Breaks Down Insane Amount Of Money She Spends To Look Good

It takes money to make money and it takes a lot of money to be a successful influencer. There’s the hair, nails, personal trainer sessions, and yes the cosmetic procedures. I’m not talking about the cartoonishly large breast implants either.

That’s a whole separate category of influencing/content creating. The hair, nails, personal trainer hours, and cosmetic procedures are a normal business expenses for a typical influencer. According to Blair Walnuts anyway.

Frankie Zulferino and Blair Walnuts attend the Abyss By Abby 2023 Collection in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Abyss By Abby)

She’s an influencer, who in addition to having a great name, felt the need to lift the curtain on the influencing game and the lucky genetics of some celebrities.

“I hate that we have grown up with celebrities, pretending that their enhancements, and their very graceful ageing are all attributed to their lucky genetics,” Blair said.

“No, Jennifer Lopez is not using olive oil on her skin, it’s probably a facelift.”

I know exactly what you’re thinking. The next thing she’s going to say is – plug your ears kids – that Santa isn’t real.

Well, she actually shared a video breaking down the insane amount of money she has spent and continues to spend to influence at the highest levels. And by highest levels we’re talking 1.6 million followers on TikTok and another 345k on Instagram.

Blair Walnuts Shells Out A Ton Of Cash In Order To Look Good

Blair revealed that she’s spent $10,000 on plastic surgery, $6,000 of that went to a boob job she had done 10 years ago. She also had a nose job.

She’s dropped another $2,500 on Botox and filler. Those are the one off expenses. She then gets into the insane amount she spends a month on things like her hair and nails.

Blair claims her hair costs $2,000 a month, while her nails are much less expensive at $300 every month. On top of that there are the $100 it costs per personal trainer session.

That’s at the very least $2,400 a month.

@blairwalnuts How much do you think i spend a month on my looks ♬ Surround Sound – JID

Now let’s recap the game film here on what Ms. Walnuts – if that is her real name – is saying she puts into being an influencer. Let’s keep in mind as we do so that she calls the internet a scam and claims everything on it is a fake.

Here’s the breakdown:

$10,000 on plastic surgery

$2500 on Botox and filler

$2000 per month on hair

$300 on nails

$100 per personal training session

Is it real or fake? What is real? Is this a simulation? I don’t have any answers to any of it. That seems like an excessive amount of money, on the other hand the boobs and nose job appear to be real or should I say fake.

Either way I’d say Blair Walnuts does a decent job or providing entertainment and mixing things up.