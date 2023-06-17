IndyCar Stars Will Power And Scott Dixon Trade Shoves After Crash In Practice

Videos by OutKick

Two of the biggest names in The NTT IndyCar Series — Chip Ganassi Racing’s 6-time champion Scott Dixon and reigning champion Will Power of Team Penske— got into a shoving match during practice ahead of the series race at Road America in Wisconsin.

Practice. We’re talkin’ ’bout practice. Not a race, not a race. We’re talkin’ practice…

The two drivers are some of the most experienced in the field. However, there was some miscommunication between the two after Dixon moved aside to allow Andretti Autosports’ Romain Grosjean to get by him.

However, what the Kiwi didn’t notice was that Power was right behind Grosjean. So, when Dixon eased back toward the middle of the track, he collided with the Australian-born Power, who was hot under the collar when he got out of his car.

That was a heavy crash, and like they mentioned in the clip there was no tire, TECPRO, or SAFER barrier to speak of. Instead, Dixon’s Honda and Power’s Chevrolet clobbered straight concrete.

Fortunately, both drivers were okay after the crash.

Dixon Admitted His Mistake, But Power Was Still Very Angry

Scott Dixon copped to having made a mistake after being checked out at the infield medical center.

“I’m really sorry for him,” Dixon said after rewatching the footage and admitting he hadn’t seen Power. “Yeah, mistake on my behalf and I feel frustrated for wrecking our car and his car.

Both teams were able to rebuild their respective cars and get them back on track for qualifying. However, that unscheduled bit of rebuilding left both drivers with cars that failed to advance out of the first round of qualifying.

Power was still frustrated with Dixon and said that the incident in practice tanked the team’s entire weekend.

“I’m just pissed at what Dixon did this morning, it just ruined our whole weekend. Just a terrible move.”

Welp. No love lost between those two. They’ll both start deep in the field on Sunday.

Meanwhile, at the sharp end of the grid, Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta won his 10th career pole position.

