IndyCar driver Scott Dixon talked to the OutKick 360 crew about his career and winning in-studio ahead of his 2022 IndyCar Music City Grand Prix in Nashville this weekend.

Dixon’s victory also moved the driver to second all-time in IndyCar wins with 53. He passed Mario Andretti, who had 52 wins, and trails A.J. Foyt with 67.

Watch OutKick 360 live on YouTube from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Follow OutKick 360 on Twitter, and listen to full podcast episodes here.